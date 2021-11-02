U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Huble Digital Becomes ISO/IEC 27001 Accredited for all Five of Its Business Locations

·3 min read

HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner sets the pace for Enterprise-scale business development by completing ISO/IEC 27001:2013 accreditation process for all of its business entities in UK, USA, Germany, Singapore and South Africa

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International digital business consultancy, Huble Digital, today announces it is officially accredited for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Security compliance in each of its five international businesses.

After almost 12 months of preparation & planning and more than $250k of investment, the 100-strong company is today officially certified to the International Standards Organisations 27001:2013 standards for its businesses in London, Chicago, Munich, Singapore and Cape Town.

Executive Chairman of HubSpot, Brian Halligan, comments, "Leading the way for our Elite Tier of Partners, Huble Digital has raised the bar in terms of what the expectation of engagement is for our Partners in the Enterprise space."

Bob Dearsley, Chief Executive of Huble Digital, comments: "The certification positions us as a large, scaling organisation that can be trusted by large enterprise-size organisations. This accreditation is increasingly a key requirement for supplier partners in the Top Tier of businesses worldwide - Fortune 500, FTSE 100 and HDAX. These are all businesses that will need HubSpot's easy to use, highly intuitive CRM platform in the future, as their aging CRM platforms reach 'end of life' and need newer, easier to use and more intuitive software."

Chief Information Officer at Huble Digital, Rowan Reid, who steered the business through the preparation and accreditation, comments. "ISO accreditation instills clear ways of working for our team and for the business as a whole. For customers and stakeholders it provides the confidence and explanation of how we manage risk. It builds a culture of security, it protects our customers, the company, our digital assets, our shareholders and our directors."

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the international standard which is recognised globally for managing the risks to the security of information assets that an organisation holds. The certification allows Huble Digital to demonstrate to its clients and other stakeholders that the business has a proven and mature information security management system in place to not only ensure the security of Huble Digital's information, but more importantly its clients' business information.

Having joined the HubSpot Solutions Partner program in 2012, Huble Digital has grown to become an organisation of more than 100 people operating in the UK, USA, Germany, Singapore and South Africa. As one of the largest and longest established HubSpot Partners, it was a natural progression to add ISO/IEC 27001 Security compliance as the organisation now has a growing roster of clients who are either themselves ISO/IEC accredited or who require this as part of their information security and procurement requirements.

As a digital business consultancy centred around the HubSpot CRM platform, information and data along with cloud-based platforms are the lifeblood of the organisation, impacting every aspect of Huble Digital.

CIO, Rowan Reid, explains: "What Huble does is to build upon the establishment and transferral of information. Through this, we believe it is absolutely vital to have a clear understanding of the ways in which we interact with our own information, our clients, our suppliers and other stakeholders and how those entities and individuals interact with our own as means of establishing trustworthy relationships."

For further information, please contact:

Marketing Manager - Jenna Linley, jenna.linley@hubledigital.com

About Huble Digital

Huble Digital is a digital business consultancy helping companies acquire, retain and grow customers through digital transformation, by providing CRM solutions and strategic consultancy across marketing, sales, service and business operations.

Accredited for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Security Compliance in each of its five international businesses, its 100+ employees work with larger enterprises across the UK, USA, EMEA & APAC. Huble Digital has +250 successful CRM implementations and over 10 years of experience in expertly steering its clients through their digital journeys.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huble-digital-becomes-isoiec-27001-accredited-for-all-five-of-its-business-locations-301412094.html

SOURCE Huble Digital

