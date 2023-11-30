Hubline Berhad's (KLSE:HUBLINE) Stock Price Has Stayed Flat But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Can The Market Catch Up?

Hubline Berhad's (KLSE:HUBLINE) stock was mostly flat over the past week. However, attentive investors would probably give more consideration to the stock as the company's fundamentals could add more to the story, given how long-term financials are usually what drive market prices. Specifically, we decided to study Hubline Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hubline Berhad is:

3.0% = RM5.8m ÷ RM194m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hubline Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.0% ROE

As you can see, Hubline Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.4%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, Hubline Berhad saw an exceptional 24% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hubline Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is HUBLINE worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HUBLINE is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Hubline Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Hubline Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Hubline Berhad has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Hubline Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

