HUBLIVE: The secure engagement hub for healthcare and life science companies enabling greater connection, collaboration, and innovation

·2 min read

MACCLESFIELD, England, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUBLIVE is a secure, virtual meeting engagement environment, developed to bring the brightest brains of the healthcare industry together with a shared objective of improving the lives of patients. Building like-minded communities across time-zones optimises long-term engagement and encourages live and asynchronous sharing of clinical knowledge and experience.

Keeping Healthcare Connected (PRNewsfoto/HUBLIVE Ltd)

Gaining invaluable insights through peer-to-peer learning can help identify areas of unmet medical need and therapeutic solutions. This in turn improves the drug and treatment development process, ultimately resulting in better patient outcomes.

Shaping the future for learning in healthcare

  • Greater user engagement - through a fully branded, user-friendly online platform, HUBLIVE helps target the specific needs of healthcare and life science professionals. A central hub allows 24/7 access to live and pre-recorded meetings, along with a whole host of media-rich content, including meeting specific materials and training tools to facilitate deeper learning, more meaningful connections, and richer conversations.

"Our hub has allowed us to collaborate with HCPs in a series of successful virtual advisory boards. Having all the meeting information and pre-read articles easily accessible means greater engagement and more focused meetings."
- Manager, Medical Affairs

  • Fully supported and flexible - HUBLIVE is a fully serviced platform run by a team of skilled digital designers and developers specialising in the healthcare sector. Support is given every step of the way, from the branding and development of your unique virtual environment, to the design and production of engaging content and technical management of virtual meetings. HUBLIVE's modular structure gives companies the option to only use the tools and services they require. As their demands grow, so too can HUBLIVE.

  • Secure - HUBLIVE is hosted on secure servers, requiring multi-level login options including pre-approved email addresses, two-factor authentication, user access logs, etc. All user communications are encrypted end-to-end.

"HUBLIVE has allowed our team to engage more easily and efficiently with HCPs. It removes a lot of the burden when we can have all the information needed in one place. The fact that it is password protected gives us the safety and oversight we need in such a highly regulated industry. I can highly recommend the HUBLIVE platform and services to everyone."
- Manager, Medical Scientific Affairs

HUBLIVE offers a more holistic approach to healthcare learning and engagement through a more immersive community experience. Improved collaboration and shared medical and pharma expertise are the future of healthcare. HUBLIVE is making that all happen now!

For more information about how HUBLIVE can improve your communications and to get a free demo, please visit www.thinkhublive.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738306/HUBLIVE.jpg

