U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.27
    +7.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,362.00
    -16.34 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,555.64
    +89.71 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.39
    +3.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    -0.94 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.40
    +14.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.38 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1569
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4100
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,104.70
    -2,293.11 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.24
    -23.17 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.68
    +2.45 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

HubSpot Ventures’ new $100M fund fulfilling ‘mission to help millions of organizations grow better’

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Three years after its launch, HubSpot Ventures is back with a $100 million fund, its CRM Platform Fund that will invest in early- and growth-stage technology companies focused on customer-first, business-to-business innovation for scaling organizations.

“Our mission is to help organizations grow better through relationships, access to customers and customer service,” Andrew Lindsay, senior vice president of corporate and business development at HubSpot, told TechCrunch. “We have an opportunity to invest in those to help HubSpot better serve customers.”

The corporate venture capital firm, for customer relationship management platform HubSpot, invests in companies that are also HubSpot customers and has over 121,000 companies of all sizes and stages using its software that it wants to invest in, he added.

The latest fund follows a $30 million fund that the firm launched with in 2018 that was aimed at providing startups with the financial and educational resources for growth. In 2020, the company also committed $20 million to social impact investments, with its first funding going to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s Black Economic Development Fund.

It also partnered with Howard University and donated to create the university’s first Center for Digital Business, where students can receive academic and professional training to help launch careers in business and technology.

This year, HubSpot made 12 investments in fast-growing startups such as Clari, Descript, Reachdesk and QuotaPath. It made a total of 25 investments through the prior fund, and Lindsay expects to continue at the same pace with the new fund.

“HubSpot and Clari both work to align teams to drive revenue growth — HubSpot through its powerful CRM platform, and Clari through our purpose-built revenue operations platform,” said Andy Byrne, CEO at Clari, in a written statement. “It’s a natural fit to have the support of a company that shares our commitment to helping customers realize their fullest potential by transforming their revenue operations. We’re excited for what the future holds as we work together to bring revenue operations to every business.”

Andrew Lindsay. Image Credits: HubSpot Venture

The firm doesn’t typically lead investments, but participates with top investors like Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and Coatue.

The firm has “a strong sense of how we, as a company, work with customers,” Lindsay added. One of the unique aspects of an investment is providing value not available elsewhere on HubSpot’s platform, like insights on how to grow their business, marketing, sales, revenue and operations. In addition, not only are the invested companies HubSpot customers, the company is in turn customers of theirs, which means that they have the expertise to provide advice and support growth, he said.

Lindsay is seeing accelerated growth among CRM companies driven by the digital transformation, and HubSpot has been a beneficiary of that. For every dollar invested, the firm is seeing $5 of revenue generated by the ecosystem. He expects that to grow even faster, especially given stats showing the global CRM industry is poised to be a $43.5 billion market by 2024.

“Venture can be a force multiplier for that growth,” he added. “We are a platform that customers like working with and are easy to partner with. Not all companies are the same. Companies often have to choose their investor, and they are choosing us based on culture and approach.”

Corporate venture capital follows the same trend as other VC markets: Up

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • Crispr's stock is down 5% after sharing early-stage data for its CAR-T therapy candidate

    Shares of Crispr Therapeutics Inc. were down 5.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company announced data from a Phase 1 clinical trial for its CAR-T cell therapy candidate. Wall Street analysts are skeptical about the experimental therapy's potential in the competitive CAR-T market. Crispr's therapy enrolled 30 patients with large B-cell lymphoma; the company said the data indicates that CTX110 can produce durable remissions, and it is considering "consolidation dosing," whi

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $10 According to Billionaire Daniel Och’s OZ Management

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks under $10 according to billionaire Daniel Och’s OZ Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund history, and go directly to read the 5 Best Stocks Under $10 According to Billionaire Daniel Och’s OZ Management. Daniel Och is an American billionaire, investor, […]

  • IBM Board Approves Kyndryl Separation

    American multinational technology company International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved the long-pending separation of Kyndryl, IBM’s managed infrastructure service business. After the separation, IBM will focus on its core hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions business. Following the news, shares sank 1.4%, closing at $140.47 on October 12. As per the terms, IBM shareholders will receive 80.1% of Kyndryl’s common stock on

  • The S&P 500 Looks Ready to Drop 8%. Why the Stock Market Is on Shaky Ground.

    Earnings season is about to kick off. If analysts keep lowering profit estimates, the stock market could take a sizable hit. Third-quarter profit estimates for the in aggregate, fell 0.8% between Sept. 3 and Oct. 8, according to DataTrek.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

    There's good reason the stocks of these dividend payers have hit recent highs -- here's why there's more to come.

  • These 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Buys Right Now Than AMC

    A big trend in the stock market this year has involved so-called meme stocks. Select companies that Wall Street funds bet against as loser stocks saw their shares quickly skyrocket in price thanks to individual investors buying in after teaming up through social media sites like Reddit to hurt the short-sellers. One stock that got a lot of attention for getting sucked up into this craze was AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC).

  • Delta Air Lines CEO discusses Q3 earnings, holiday travel

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro spoke with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian to discuss the company's 2021 third financial quarter along with what to expect in Q4, holiday travel, and soaring jet fuel costs

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy After Plunging More Than 35%?

    Some of the reasons behind the vaccine stock's sell-off appear to be much ado about nothing. But not all of them.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • JPMorgan Chase beats EPS consensus by wide margin as it releases another $2.1 billion of loan loss reserves

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Wednesday said its third-quarter net income increased to $11.69 billion, or $3.74 a share, from $9.44 billion, or $2.92 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $29.65 billion from $29.3 billion while net revenue managed increased to $30.44 billion from $29.94 billion. Net interest income increased by 1% to $13.2 billion. The earnings included credit reserve releases of $2.1 billion. Analysts expected the bank to earn $3 a share on revenue of $29.79 billion,

  • Sarepta Stock Sinks After Announcing a Stock Sale. It’s the Latest ‘Bad’ News.

    Sarepta Therapeutics stock is falling after the biotech company said it would sell more stock and provided an update on product revenue. Sarepta said that it would post third-quarter sales of $166.9 million. Sarepta stock had 6.6% in premarket trading after gaining 4.1% on Tuesday.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Can Turn $1,000 Into $10,000

    Our trio of contributors offer three COVID-19 stocks that will zoom higher, even as we emerge from the pandemic.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These companies can deliver regular income -- to live off of in retirement or to buy more stock with.

  • ARK Invest's Wood warns upcoming economic downturn in China 'obvious'

    An economic slowdown in China could ripple through the global economy and weigh on commodity prices and growth, star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest warned in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose flagship $19.7 billion Ark Innovation fund was the top-performing U.S. equity fund in 2020, said that China's recent steps to crack down on sectors ranging from gaming to education to financial firms are increasing the likelihood of a policy mistake that leads to a sharp slowdown.