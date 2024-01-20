Hubzone opens new office

Jan. 19—HENDERSON — Hubzone Technology Initiative, a nonprofit founded in Vance County, celebrated the opening of its new office out of the old Mast Drug at 501 South Chestnut Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

Founded by Valiant Solutions president Matt Raydo in 2019, Hubzone donated around 400 laptops in 2023. The nonprofit began moving this past November from its office at Garnett Street Station on North Garnett Street.

A myriad of local officials showed up for the occasion — including Sheriff Curtis Brame, Vance County Board of Commissioners Chair Dan Brummitt and Mayor Melissa Elliott.

The latter praised Tracy Madigan, Downtown Development Director, for assisting the nonprofit with storage space.

"On a personal note, I used to work with this wonderful team," said the mayor. "It was never about the money with me. It was about their mission."

That mission is as follows — they take donated laptops, most often from Henderson Collegiate or the Triangle-based nonprofit Easterseals UCP, wipe all data off their hard drives and replace their operating system with ChromeOS, a simpler system than Windows or Mac that can run on even minimal specs — famously used on Chromebooks. They then donate those repurposed laptops to local organizations in need.

"We know that we have a challenge with digital equity in our community," she said. "To have you guys centered here in the middle of our city — we are eternally grateful."

Vance County Schools donated some 900 laptops to HTI back in 2021, for which the nonprofit didn't have the space, Madigan recounted.

"It's through education that we find success," said Brummitt. "This is a building block."

HTI expanding and thus increasing its reach is a positive, said the chair.

Brame congratulated and welcomed HTI. Capt. Joey Ferguson from the Henderson Police Department mirrored that sentiment.

Nearly all jobs nowadays require a degree of digital literacy

"What makes me really happy is to see a new building repurposed," said Wilkerson. "I cannot stand to see a vacant building."

Once Mast Drug, the pharmacy closed in late 2019.

Vance-Granville Community College's Vice President of Workforce and Community Engagement Dr. Jerry Edmonds thanked HTI on behalf of his nonprofit, the Edmonds Tennis and Education Foundation and VGCC. HTI supplied some laptops in 2021 or 2022, a move that helped launch its internship program.

With that, they cut the ribbon and enjoyed some refreshments — pastries and a small sort of charcuterie board. HTI staff then led attendees on tours of the office. There are no less than two stacks completely covered in laptops to be refurbished. They auction laptops beyond repair off on Ebay.

Though they focus on Vance County, said Associate Director Mark Williams, they're looking to expand their coverage to hub zones in eastern North Carolina.

The HTI is always in need of more nonprofit and corporate partners — those interested should contact the nonprofit at 252-590-0240 or via email at info@hubzone.org.