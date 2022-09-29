U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Hucu.ai and Relias team up to improve daily workflows in post-acute care

Hucu.ai
·3 min read
Hucu.ai
Hucu.ai

As post-acute care communities struggle with staggering staffing shortages, Relias and Hucu.ai provide solutions that increase employee satisfaction, save time, and improve patient care.

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relias, trusted partner to more than 11,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, and Hucu.ai, the leading patient-centered secure messaging platform are now partnering to better serve their healthcare customers.

Relias is a national healthcare solutions company providing healthcare communities management and staffing solutions. Additionally, Relias helps reduce variation in care by equipping healthcare organizations with powerful insights, training materials, and practical solutions. Whether it’s supporting organizations with hiring and retention or helping them improve patient experiences and physician engagement at every level, Relias offers innovative solutions. Now, Relias is adding new powerful communication tools to its arsenal through Hucu.ai.

While best known as a patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant messaging platform Hucu.ai exceeds industry expectations with greater collaboration, robust analytics, and efficient care management. Hucu.ai allows care providers to easily connect and collaborate with their team, partners, external patient collaborators, patients, and patients' families in one organized platform. Additionally, Hucu.ai offers transformative solutions that allow care professionals to mitigate patient risk and prioritize caseloads conveniently within the secure mobile/web app.

As healthcare providers struggle with critical staffing shortages, Relias and Hucu.ai can help increase employee satisfaction, save time, and improve patient-centered care. Relias and Hucu.ai customers can now access optimized tools to increase visibility & transparency with powerful software and analytics across organizations to optimize workflows, retain staff, reduce hospitalizations, and scale care communities.

“We are excited to partner with Relias because they are one of the leaders in high-quality healthcare solutions and together we can bring more innovation and support to the industry,” said Asif Khan, Hucu.ai CEO.

Click now to download and use patient-centered communication platform by visiting Hucu.ai.

Per Mike Mutka, Relias Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, “Hucu.ai is exactly the kind of partner we look for to deliver real value and improved opportunities for our customers.”

“We’re excited to expand our ability to support healthcare professionals through this partnership with Hucu.ai,” Mutka said. “There’s a clear need to improve physician engagement across healthcare, as seen in the staffing challenges organizations are facing. These new tools will help in addressing some of the causes of burnout and dissatisfaction at their core, benefitting physicians, practices, and patients.”

About Hucu.ai: Hucu.ai’s mobile/web apps allow for easy messaging among teams within an organization, with outside organizations, and with patients & families (via a separate messaging mode) - all in the context of a given patient: https://www.hucu.ai/

About Relias: Relias continues to help clients deliver better clinical and financial outcomes by reducing variation in care. The Relias platform employs performance metrics and assessments to reveal specific gaps in skills and addresses them with targeted, personalized, and engaging learning. Relias helps healthcare organizations, their people, and those under their care, get better. Better at identifying problems, addressing them with better knowledge and skills, and better outcomes for all. Let us help you get better: https://www.relias.com/

Website: Hucu.ai
Email: info@hucu.ai
Phone: 1-844-HUCU4US (1-844-482-8487)


