HUD document: City budgeted $7M for NFR's land

Mar. 8—In documents submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2022, Mayor Robert Restaino's administration estimated it would cost $7 million to purchase "tax lots that are privately owned" to develop the $165 million arena and "events campus" known as Centennial Park.

The city is now actively pursuing court approval to use its power of eminent domain to acquire the "tax lots" in question — two parcels totaling 10 acres off John B. Daly Boulevard at the intersection of 10th and Falls streets that are owned by the private firm Niagara Falls Redevelopment.

What does NFR think the lots are worth?

In response to questions from the newspaper and in reports published in the Niagara Falls Reporter, NFR representatives have suggested the value should be at least $20 million, or roughly $2 million per acre.

Both the city's budgeted cost and NFR's suggested asking price dwarf values assigned to "Parcel 0" by the city's assessor's office.

In 2024 final assessment documents obtained by the newspaper, the city assessor assigned a combined "full market value" to the properties of $670,000 and a combined "total assessed value" of $361,800.

In previous assessment challenges filed by NFR in the courts, the company has argued that the city's numbers are wrong and that the properties should have a combined taxable value of just $81,000.

While the numbers vary, an important question for city taxpayers remains: Why would Niagara Falls pay NFR millions of dollars, or potentially tens of millions of dollars, for land the city's own assessor values at far less for property tax purposes?

In a recent interview with the newspaper, Restaino said paying for the land is part of the cost of doing business if the city wants to move forward with Centennial Park. He argues the proposed 255,000-square-foot arena and "events campus" has the potential to be a game-changer for downtown as it would not only activate two undeveloped parcels NFR has owned for years but also spur more activity for the benefit of local hotels, restaurants and business owners.

"I'm not suggesting that this proposal is whatever one calls it, a silver bullet or a magic answer or whatever it is, I'm just thinking we've got to do something to try to activate the winter months and to get people who work in the hospitality industry to be able to work full-time jobs," Restaino said.

'PARCEL 0' AND EMINENT DOMAIN

"Parcel 0," as NFR calls it, is two separate parcels owned by NFR and an affiliated company.

The first parcel, owned by NFR, is located at 907 Falls St. The second, owned by the NFR affiliate Blue Apple Properties, Inc., is a neighboring vacant plot of commercial property that is identified only as being located on John B. Daly Boulevard.

To date, the courts have sided with the city's argument that it has the right to use its power of eminent domain to forcibly acquire "Parcel 0" for the development of a "park," which judges have so far determined to be of a public benefit in keeping with eminent domain law.

NFR representatives have suggested they are still considering another appeal in the case, however, the company has yet to formally take that step in court.

Provided the courts' position holds and the city gets the green light to complete the acquisition, the next phase of the process would involve a local judge listening to arguments from both sides before determining the land's value.

Restaino said the process allows the two sides to settle on an initial price to initiate a transfer of titles in advance of continued litigation over any differences of opinion that may still exist in terms of property appraisals.

The mayor said the city will have an appraisal done and so will NFR and those assessments would be presented for review by the judge assigned to answer the value question. Restaino said it's too early to say with any real certainty just what the final value may be.

"We don't have certified appraisals yet," he said.

SUBMISSION TO HUD

Centennial Park financial documents obtained by the Niagara Gazette through a Freedom of Information Law request to HUD show Restaino's administration budgeted a total of $10 million for "acquisition," including $7 million for the purchase of "tax lots" and $3 million for "improvements."

Restaino described the figures as "hypotheticals," provided by the administration to HUD as part of a now-scrapped effort to obtain a federal loan of up to $9.9 million to cover the cost of buying NFR's 10 acres.

"We just project out using numbers, again all hypothetical," he said.

Restaino said the administration now intends to ask city council members for permission to seek private financing in the bond market to cover Centennial Park land acquisition costs.

The request is expected to be in the $10 million range, although Restaino said his administration does not intend to concede to that figure.

"I think a certified appraisal will certainly iron that out," he said of getting an answer to the "Parcel 0" value question.

NFR'S POSITION

NFR believes its 10 acres could be worth $20 million or more.

Their reasoning is based largely on a 13-year-old court case involving a parcel across the street.

In a 2010 decision, former Niagara County State Supreme Court Justice Richard Kloch determined the state owed $17.17 million for its owners — NFR and its local partner, Falls attorney John Bartolomei, $17.17 million for the roughly 18-acre splash park property which was acquired by the state and transferred to the Seneca Nation of Indians as part of the development of Seneca Niagara Casino.

NFR and Bartolomei argued that the land, together with all of its fixtures, should have had a value of $75 million.

Should the current eminent domain proceedings get that far, company spokesperson James Haggerty said NFR intends to argue "Parcel 0," which is located across John B. Daly Boulevard from where Niagara Splash once stood, should be worth more.

"Our assumptions regarding the market value of Parcel 0 is based upon what a judge determined in the Fallsite LLC case in 2010 dollars, on land right across John Daly Boulevard," Haggerty said.

As to the substantially lower assessed values assigned to the "Parcel 0" properties by the city assessor's office, Haggerty argued assessments only represent a percentage of market value, with NFR attorneys telling him the range is normally between 67% to 80%.

Haggerty provided the Gazette with a copy of the city's 2020 "final assessment roll" that showed the city assessor assigned a full market value of $957,000 to NFR's John B. Daly Boulevard parcel and the full market value of $515,400 to the company's land located at of the lot at 907 Falls St.. Using those numbers, the combined full market value for "Parcel 0" would be $1.47 million.

"The actual market value for the parcels being challenged for both parcels (not the assessment, but the market value the assessment is based upon) totaled more than $1.4 million," Haggerty noted in an email in response to questions from the newspaper.

As to the assessment challenges previously filed by NFR and its affiliate, Blue Apple Properties, LLC, Haggerty said those figures, which suggested a combined value for both parcels of $81,000, represented the amount the city told NFR it would accept as a settlement for the company's assessment challenges.

"Once he was elected, Mayor Restaino directed his people to renege on the bargain they struck, and he has refused to settle ever since," Haggerty said in an email.

Haggerty also stressed that property tax assessment challenges and eminent domain proceedings are two entirely different legal processes, neither of which NFR controls.

"NFR did not come up with the legal process for assessing private property, and it did not come up with the process for determining fair market value in eminent domain cases," he said. "We follow the law — just like Mayor Restaino and the City of Niagara Falls has to."

WORTH THE PRICE?

City Council Chairman Jim Perry said he anticipates it could cost the city between $7 million and $10 million to buy NFR's land for Centennial Park although he's been told by Restaino that the administration intends to fight hard to keep the number closer to $7 million.

"Realistically, you've got to prepare for the worst," he said.

Like Restaino, Perry said it is the price the city will need to pay if it wants to move Centennial Park from an idea to a reality. At this point, he said, he supports Restaino's plan and agrees with the mayor's position that the project would provide a boost to the downtown tourism market.

"I have to trust his judgment on this," Perry said of Restaino. "At some point, you have to trust things."

Falls Councilman Donta Myles has consistently questioned the potential return on the city's investment in Centennial Park and can't understand why the administration would take the risk of having to pay NFR millions of dollars, or potentially tens of millions of dollars, for empty, undeveloped land that the city's assessor values at far less.

He said he's also concerned about the city's ability to successfully assert its position on land value in court, noting that it is going up against lawyers hired by NFR's deep-pocketed ownership, including wealthy New York City real estate developer and New York Private Bank & Trust CEO Howard Milstein.

His main concern: The courts will ultimately tell the city it has to pay much more for the parcels and city taxpayers will find themselves on the hook.

"If (Restaino) thinks Howard Milstein with his landlord (NFR's executive vice president) Roger Trevino is going to give up that land for $7 million, then he's off his rocker," Myles said.

"Milstein is going to say $20 million. The city is going to say $10 million. They will meet in the middle at $15 million. That's how that's going to go," he added.