Hudaco Industries CEO & Executive Director Acquires 21% More Stock

Those following along with Hudaco Industries Limited (JSE:HDC) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Graham Dunford, CEO & Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking R11m on stock at an average price of R162. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 21%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hudaco Industries

Notably, that recent purchase by Graham Dunford is the biggest insider purchase of Hudaco Industries shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than R160 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Graham Dunford was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid R32m for 191.92k shares. But insiders sold 80.10k shares worth R14m. Overall, Hudaco Industries insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Hudaco Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.3% of Hudaco Industries shares, worth about R148m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Hudaco Industries Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Hudaco Industries. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Hudaco Industries and we suggest you have a look.

