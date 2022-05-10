U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,001.05
    +9.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,160.74
    -84.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,737.67
    +114.42 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.79
    -0.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.43
    -3.66 (-3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.20
    -21.40 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.54 (-2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4200
    +0.0570 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,547.01
    -809.74 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    723.98
    +6.78 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Hudbay Minerals Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • HBM
Hudbay Minerals Inc.
Hudbay Minerals Inc.

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the eleven individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2022 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director

Number of
Votes FOR

Number of Votes
Withheld

Percentage of Votes
FOR

Carol T. Banducci

188,653,121

698,372

99.63%

Igor A. Gonzales

188,648,494

702,998

99.63%

Richard Howes

187,932,660

1,418,832

99.25%

Sarah B. Kavanagh

187,443,578

1,907,915

98.99%

Carin S. Knickel

185,910,085

3,441,408

98.18%

Peter Kukielski

188,889,364

462,128

99.76%

George E. Lafond

188,679,056

672,437

99.65%

Stephen A. Lang

176,053,789

13,297,704

92.98%

Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla

188,706,763

644,730

99.66%

Colin Osborne

188,873,199

478,293

99.75%

David Smith

149,837,441

39,514,051

79.13%

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), zinc metal and silver/gold doré. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com


