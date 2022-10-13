U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.18
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.30
    -4.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9778
    +0.0069 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0227 (+2.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2200
    +0.3590 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,428.92
    +257.40 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Hudbay Announces Senior Management Appointments

Hudbay Minerals Inc.
·3 min read
Hudbay Minerals Inc.
Hudbay Minerals Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce senior management team appointments. Eugene Lei has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, transitioning from Steve Douglas, who is departing the company. In addition, Mark Gupta has been promoted to Vice President, Corporate Development.

“I would like to congratulate Eugene and Mark on their appointments,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Eugene brings a critical long-term strategic perspective to the finance role, which will serve us well as we focus on deleveraging and improving the balance sheet while pursuing our growth strategy with financial discipline. Mark’s corporate development and capital planning experience positions him as the natural successor to lead the corporate development team. At the same time, I would like to thank Steve Douglas for his contributions at Hudbay during an important period for the company and I wish him the very best.”

Eugene Lei joined Hudbay in 2012 and progressed through several senior management roles and executive responsibilities, including his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy. He has over 20 years of global mining investment banking, finance and corporate development experience. Prior to joining Hudbay, Mr. Lei was Managing Director, Mining at Macquarie Capital Markets, acting as an advisor on numerous global mining transactions and structuring equity and debt capital markets financings. He holds a Bachelors of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen’s University. In 2015, Mr. Lei received the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum’s CIM-Bedford Canadian Young (under 40) Mining Leaders Award.

Mark Gupta has spent over 12 years in several investment banking and corporate development roles, including in Hudbay’s corporate development group from 2014 to 2021, as Lead Principal, Business Development at BHP from 2021 to 2022, and in his most recent role at Hudbay as Executive Director, Capital Planning and Operations Strategy. Mr. Gupta holds a Master of Applied Science, Mining Engineering and a Bachelor of Applied Science, Chemical Engineering from Queen’s University, and has a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company with long-life assets in North and South America. The company’s operations in Cusco (Peru) produce copper with gold, silver and molybdenum by-products. Its operations in Manitoba (Canada) produce gold with copper, zinc and silver by-products. Hudbay’s organic pipeline includes copper development projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States), and its growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
candace.brule@hudbay.com


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpBitcoin Becoming Less Volatile

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Are Rising on the Eve of Earnings

    Shares of several major Wall Street banks moved higher today after the market staged a stunning reversal following a hotter-than-expected inflation report. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded roughly 5.7% higher as of 2:15 p.m. ET today, while shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded 5.2% higher, and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were up nearly 5% as well. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a market basket of goods and services, rose 0.4% in September, the highest monthly gain in three months, showing that consumer prices stayed high last month.

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • Dow Jones Surges 1,300 Points From Bear Market Lows After Hot Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    Stocks plunged to bear market lows on a hot inflation report, but then rebounded powerfully. Here's what investors should do now.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) shares dropped nearly 3% Thursday morning as markets reacted to the Labor Department's latest monthly inflation data. There was good reason to think Ford shares would drop on the worse-than-expected inflation data. Ford is in the beginning stages of its transition to a company with three separate segments, and many investors are focusing on the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

  • Why Roku Stock Was Falling Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were down 7.2% at 10:31 a.m. ET on Thursday. Positive company news around the launch of its new smart-home products with Walmart and the launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico was washed out by negative news on the economy. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in September, or 8.2% for the year, which was higher than analysts expected and much higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Stock futures on the S&P 500 sank below 2% after rising as much as 1.3%, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped above 4%. “Horrible CPI number,” said Andrew Brenner,

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 2 Stocks Yielding Over 7% That Are a Steal Today

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) are now trading for price-to-earnings ratios under 10 and yielding over 7% from their dividends. Why are these stocks cheap and is there an opportunity for investors? Travis Hoium covers why the reward well outweighs the risk for these stocks.

  • Worried About the Market Sell-Off? Here's 1 Stock to Buy Now, and 1 to Avoid

    History suggests down markets offer buying opportunities, but investors should be selective about the stocks they choose.

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) by...

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Selling AMC Stock Could Be a Genius Move

    If you bought $1,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) stock at its all-time high of $62 in June 2021, you would have roughly $100 today -- a decline of 90%. While the movie theater operator seems to be recovering nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, massive levels of equity dilution could leave investors holding the bag. At the height of the crisis in 2020, AMC's revenue collapsed by 77% to $1.24 billion against the prior year, and it lost $4.59 billion.