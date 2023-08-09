HudBay Minerals (HBM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, HudBay Minerals (HBM) reported revenue of $312.17 million, down 24.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.07, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was -333.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold : 48996 Oz versus the four-analyst average estimate of 68202.85 Oz.

Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc : 8758 Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8603.39 Ton.

Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver : 612310 Oz versus the four-analyst average estimate of 802440.4 Oz.

Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper : 21715 Ton compared to the 25115.36 Ton average estimate based on four analysts.

Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Zinc : 8641 Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7978.05 Ton.

Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Molybdenum : 314 Ton compared to the 423.74 Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Molybdenum : 414 Ton compared to the 428.16 Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue from contracts- Copper : $205.80 million compared to the $227.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.8% year over year.

Revenue from contracts- Zinc : $20.30 million versus $23.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -77.1% change.

Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum : $16.80 million compared to the $14.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +86.7% year over year.

Revenue from contracts- Silver : $7.20 million versus $16.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change.

Revenue from contracts- Gold: $75.90 million compared to the $105.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.

Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

