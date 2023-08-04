Is Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

Hudbay Minerals' estimated fair value is CA$5.62 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Hudbay Minerals' CA$7.51 share price signals that it might be 34% overvalued

Analyst price target for HBM is US$9.97, which is 78% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Hudbay Minerals Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$565.4m US$287.0m US$167.7m US$119.8m US$96.5m US$83.9m US$76.7m US$72.5m US$70.1m US$68.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Est @ -41.56% Est @ -28.55% Est @ -19.45% Est @ -13.07% Est @ -8.61% Est @ -5.49% Est @ -3.30% Est @ -1.77% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11% US$511 US$234 US$123 US$79.7 US$58.0 US$45.5 US$37.5 US$32.0 US$28.0 US$24.8

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.2b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$69m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (11%– 1.8%) = US$784m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$784m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$283m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$1.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$7.5, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hudbay Minerals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.505. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hudbay Minerals

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Hudbay Minerals, we've compiled three fundamental items you should explore:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hudbay Minerals you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for HBM's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the TSX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

