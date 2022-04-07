HUDDL3 Group Accelerates into Future of Work

Merrick Miranda to Lead Strategy and Development

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUDDL3 Group has continued to explore new ways of work for people and businesses in process industries, from staffing to software, and executive search to engineering. In the latest addition of great talent to our team, we have secured Merrick Miranda as the Executive Vice President of Strategy & Development.

Miranda, a chemical process engineer from the University of Michigan, brings 15 years of technical and sales experience in engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance. In the new role, he will be supporting the HUDDL3 Group of companies to lead Business Development Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions, Customer and Employee Experience, and Strategic Alliances. This comes at a key time for the business as we prepare to deploy a range of new technologies and processes to improve wellness and productivity for the teams that do great work across oil, gas and chemicals, power and renewables, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing industries.

Dane Groeneveld, CEO of HUDDL3 Group, shared: "Merrick has a great deal of alignment with all of us here at HUDDL3 Group, sharing a passion for supporting our employees and customers to move into a human-centered Future of Work. His technical experience will be a great addition to the team, helping us translate our combined vision and ideas into practical solutions that can scale."

Speaking of joining the business, Miranda explained: "We continue to experience a leap in technology and fast-evolving social needs of employees after the pandemic. So, the timing for me to take on a strategic role like this is perfect. It has been exciting to watch Dane and the team transform PTS Advance and generate multiple new service lines at HUDDL3 Group, and I am really energized to be joining on the leading edge to deliver pioneering solutions to customers on a national basis."

For more information, please visit the HUDDL3 Group website at HUDDL3.group.

About HUDDL3 Group

HUDDL3 Group is pioneering new ways to advance people through business and business through people. With a focus on human-centered solutions, HUDDL3 Group uses its strategic position to invest in professional service and technology companies in the Human Capital space, embracing innovation to shape the Future of Work with its customers and partners. HUDDL3 Group's portfolio includes PTS Advance, a professional staffing firm; Sidewinders Advance, a joint venture between Sidewinders llc and PTS Advance; Range Search Partners, a consulting and executive search firm; Roberts Engineers, a full-service engineering firm; SmartSearch, a software company with a rich history of providing applicant tracking solutions to staffing and recruiting companies; and the TeamUP Foundation, a Foundation that supports non-profits who help people in underinvested communities find quality work.

