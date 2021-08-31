U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

Hudock Employment Law Group's Rob Hudock Named Among Law Firm Visionaries

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment litigation law firm Hudock Employment Law Group announced today that its Founding Partner Robert Hudock has been recognized as a 'Visionary' in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries, a special feature published this week by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. The feature says attorneys were recognized as visionaries "for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the legal field, and the community at large."

"This honor is a testament to the steadfast dedication our firm has to our clients," said Hudock. "It is a privilege to be included among these acclaimed attorneys."

Hudock founded Hudock Employment Law Group in 2015 to deliver tailored legal services to California companies that thrive in vibrant, creative work environments. "His clients are often companies looking at new markets and competitive opportunities that want to recruit the best talent available, while avoiding distracting workplace issues or lawsuits," reports the publication. "Hudock is a deeply experienced litigator with over 20 years of practice, who is highly rated by Martindale Hubbell and has devoted his career to employment law for businesses for the last 15 years. He spent several years in 'Big Law' and has experience managing large litigation teams."

Named a 'Top Litigator' in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Hudock also provides advice, counseling, training, and solutions in various areas, including workforce management; negotiating and preparing employment-related agreements; employee handbooks and policies; statutory leave; and wage and hour policies, practices, and strategies. "Rob was drawn to the human side of employment law, helping clients overcome challenges presented by difficult issues and sparing them the angst of conflict and worry," says the feature.

Active in his community, Hudock belongs to several professional associations and groups. He is the past Chair of the San Fernando Valley Counseling Center Board of Directors and regularly volunteers for charity events, such as the Special Olympics and Challenged Athletes programs. Hudock is a competitive triathlete, with five Ironman finishes in three countries, and a mountaineer whose climbs include successful expeditions to two of the world's "Seven Summits" – Aconcagua and Kilimanjaro.

Hudock Employment Law Group provides employment litigation and counseling services to growth-minded companies in California, helping them protect their reputations and attract top talent. The firm has achieved successful results for clients in the areas of Wage & Hour, Discrimination, Harassment & Retaliation, Wrongful Termination, Employee Leave, Workplace Management, Employment Agreements. For more information, please visit https://hudockemploymentlaw.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hudock-employment-law-groups-rob-hudock-named-among-law-firm-visionaries-301366380.html

SOURCE Hudock Employment Law Group

