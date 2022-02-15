U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    +71.50 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,907.00
    +436.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,563.00
    +310.00 (+2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,059.40
    +40.00 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.13
    -3.33 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.80
    -18.60 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.59 (-2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.78
    -1.58 (-5.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6700
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,260.24
    +2,203.59 (+5.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.23
    +59.02 (+6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.33
    +54.74 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Hudson Capital Combines with Freight App, Inc., Adopts its Leadership Team and US Headquarters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Freight App, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HUSN
Freight App, Inc.
Freight App, Inc.

- Management to Host Webinar on February 23 -

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson) acquired 100% of Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App) as a wholly owned subsidiary on Monday, February 14, 2022. As part of the transaction, Hudson appointed Fr8App’s leadership to replace Hudson’s retiring board, CEO Warren Wang, and CFO Man Yun and adopted Fr8App’s U.S. Headquarters in Houston, Texas. Effective February 15, 2022, Hudson Capital, Inc. named Javier Selgas as CEO and Paul Freudenthaler as CFO. The newly appointed Board of Directors includes Selgas and independent directors Nicholas Adler, Marc Urbach, and William Samuels.

Selgas stated, “This merger is a culmination of nearly two years of dedicated work and investment. I want to thank Mr. Wang and Mr. Yun for their involvement in this process and to also thank the former board of directors for their service. We are grateful for their contributions and are excited to now be a part of a US-headquartered, publicly listed company.”

“We believe, Fr8App, a U.S.-headquartered, North American company, is fast becoming a leader in transportation logistics technology with a focus on US-Mexico cross-border shipping. Fr8App grew revenue by 119% in 2020 and based on preliminary results, by 134% in 2021 over the prior year. Fr8App offerings provide compelling solutions to carrier and shipper partners and to logistics industry needs in general in a freight market that is second only in size to the US domestic fleet market,” concluded Selgas.

Freudenthaler said, “Confident in Fr8App’s long-term growth, Fr8App shareholders invested over $20 million in the company over the past 18 months. Over the next several quarters, we expect to simplify our capital structure. As a public company, we plan to capitalize on a number of growth opportunities which may include developing additional technology and/or acquiring complementary offerings to our present suite of solutions.”

Fr8App Webinar
CEO Javier Selgas, CFO Paul Freudenthaler and President Mike Flinker will hold a webinar on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at noon ET to discuss the company and its vision for 2022.

About Hudson Capital Inc. and Freight App, Inc.
Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) headquartered in Houston, Texas. Fr8App, focusing on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada, makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Hudson Capital’s and Fr8App’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Hudson Capital’s and Fr8App’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the acquisition.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Hudson Capital’s and Fr8App’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8App’s business; (2) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Hudson Capital’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (3) the risk that the acquisition disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the merger; (4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the merger, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Fr8App to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (5) costs related to the merger; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that Hudson Capital or Fr8App may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (8) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App; (9) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (10) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors”, to be filed by in Hudson Capital’s other filings with the SEC. Hudson Capital cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Hudson Capital and Fr8App caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Hudson Capital and Fr8App do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Fr8App Contact:
Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, fr8app@lhai.com, 415.433.3777


Recommended Stories

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Global Stocks Rally; Haven Trades Retreat With Oil: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks rallied and haven trades fizzled on Tuesday amid optimism that geopolitical tensions in Ukraine may be easing.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityU.S. futures climbed after Russia announced the s

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought Sea Shares as Gaming Firm Plunged

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood took advantage of a record slump in Sea Ltd., snapping up more of the gaming firm’s shares after India banned one of its products.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityWood’s thematic investing firm

  • Sensonics: Despite FDA Approval, Expectations Are Too High, Says Raymond James

    At long last, following a year of Covid delays, Sensonics (SENS) received the FDA’s nod of approval for its long-lasting continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM). The Diabetes device maker’s Eversense E3 (180-Day sensor) has now been given the go ahead and should be available to patients in the U.S. via Ascensia Diabetes Care, the company’s worldwide commercial partner, starting in 2Q22. Despite the approval’s delay – mainly on account of backlogs at the FDA and in-line 2021 results - the lone

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Affirm Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Despite Affirm actually posting better-than-expected results and offering guidance that topped analyst forecasts, the stock ended down 21% for the day, bringing its total losses for the past year to almost 60%. It's clear the bears have been right about Affirm so far, but do the bulls have the better long-term case for the stock? In contrast, after its haircut, Affirm is valued at around $15 billion.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Marke

  • BHP and Glencore deliver investor cheer as earnings soar

    Mammoth profit hauls from the mining giants come after commodity prices have jumped higher.

  • Tower Semiconductor Stock Rockets On Reported Intel Buyout

    Tower Semiconductor shares rocketed late Monday after a news report said Intel is nearing a deal to buy the chip foundry.

  • Seven High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.