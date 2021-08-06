U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

Hudson Global Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Hudson Global, Inc.
·16 min read
In this article:
OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

2021 Second Quarter Summary

  • Revenue of $39.7 million increased 61.5% from the second quarter of 2020 and 41.4% in constant currency.

  • Adjusted net revenue of $15.1 million increased 69.0% from the second quarter of 2020 and 52.7% in constant currency.

  • Net loss decreased to $0.1 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.15 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.13 in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $1.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Total cash including restricted cash was $24.5 million at June 30, 2021.

“Our business exhibited strong growth in revenue, adjusted net revenue, and adjusted EBITDA across each of our three regions in the second quarter of 2021 versus the prior year quarter,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. “I am very proud of how well our team has responded to and capitalized on the rebound in demand for our services. I am also encouraged by our pace of new business wins so far this year as well as the robust growth of our sales pipeline.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $28.8 million increased 32% and adjusted net revenue of $6.9 million increased 26% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. EBITDA was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $1.0 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Americas

In the second quarter of 2021, Americas revenue of $5.4 million increased 139% and adjusted net revenue of $5.0 million increased 159% from the second quarter of 2020. Strong organic growth in the Americas as well as the acquisition of Coit Group in Q4 2020 contributed to the region's top line growth. EBITDA loss decreased to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA loss of $0.9 million in same period last year. The region recorded adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million a year ago.

Europe

Europe revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased 39% to $5.5 million and adjusted net revenue of $3.2 million increased 30% from the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA increased to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $0.3 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Corporate Costs

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company's corporate costs were $0.8 million, flat versus the prior year quarter. Corporate costs for each of the second quarters of 2021 and 2020 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.1 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the second quarter of 2021 with $24.5 million in cash, including $0.3 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $1.0 million in cash flow from operations during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.9 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

Since the beginning of 2019, the Company has reduced its share count by 16% and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital. Under its $10 million common stock share repurchase program, the Company has $1.7 million remaining.

COVID-19 Update

The Company is vigilantly monitoring the business environment surrounding COVID-19 and continues to proactively address this situation as it evolves. The Company believes it can continue to take appropriate actions to manage the business in this challenging environment due to the flexibility of its workforce and the strength of its balance sheet.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

  • Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (866) 220-5784

  • International Dial-In Number: (615) 622-8063

  • Conference ID #: 8387899

The archived call will be available on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group
Lena Cati
212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the adverse impacts of the recent coronavirus, or COVID-19 outbreak; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to retain and recruit qualified management and/or advisors; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; and restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Financial Tables Follow

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

39,674

$

24,573

$

74,135

$

48,704

Operating expenses:

Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses

24,583

15,643

46,326

29,976

Salaries and related

12,281

8,335

22,871

16,552

Other selling, general and administrative

2,402

1,454

4,402

3,535

Depreciation and amortization

113

24

223

48

Total operating expenses

39,379

25,456

73,822

50,111

Operating income (loss)

295

(883

)

313

(1,407

)

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest income, net

9

40

19

119

Other (expense) income, net

(37

)

337

(90

)

378

Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

267

(506

)

242

(910

)

Provision for income taxes

389

266

567

373

Net loss

$

(122

)

$

(772

)

$

(325

)

$

(1,283

)

Basic and diluted loss per share:

Loss per share

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.43

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

2,906

2,839

2,899

2,952

Diluted

2,906

2,839

2,899

2,952



HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

24,195

$

25,806

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1 and $10, respectively

19,569

13,445

Restricted cash, current

116

152

Prepaid and other

817

889

Total current assets

44,697

40,292

Property and equipment, net

174

115

Operating lease right-of-use assets

630

210

Deferred tax assets

1,253

1,037

Restricted cash

217

241

Goodwill

2,088

2,088

Intangible assets, net

1,240

1,400

Other assets

4

3

Total assets

$

50,303

$

45,386

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

538

$

576

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

13,203

9,241

Operating lease obligations, current

396

192

Total current liabilities

14,137

10,009

Income tax payable

923

887

Operating lease obligations

243

22

Other liabilities

197

188

Total liabilities

15,500

11,106

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,677 and
3,672 shares issued; 2,690 and 2,685 shares outstanding, respectively

4

4

Additional paid-in capital

487,921

486,825

Accumulated deficit

(438,075

)

(437,750

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax

282

526

Treasury stock, 987 and 987 shares, respectively, at cost

(15,329

)

(15,325

)

Total stockholders' equity

34,803

34,280

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

50,303

$

45,386



HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE (continued)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Asia
Pacific

Americas

Europe

Corporate

Total

Revenue, from external customers

$

28,801

$

5,366

$

5,507

$

$

39,674

Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)

$

6,880

$

4,993

$

3,218

$

$

15,091

Net loss

$

(122

)

Provision from income taxes

389

Interest income, net

(9

)

Depreciation and amortization

113

EBITDA (loss) (2)

$

1,003

$

(173

)

$

476

$

(935

)

371

Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges

351

94

85

(493

)

37

Stock-based compensation expense

86

145

62

501

794

Non-recurring severance and professional fees

8

82

90

Compensation expense related to the Coit acquisition (3)

390

390

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)

$

1,440

$

464

$

623

$

(845

)

$

1,682

For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Asia
Pacific

Americas

Europe

Corporate

Total

Revenue, from external customers

$

18,833

$

2,206

$

3,534

$

$

24,573

Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)

$

4,818

$

1,893

$

2,219

$

$

8,930

Net loss

$

(772

)

Provision for income taxes

266

Interest income, net

(40

)

Depreciation and amortization

24

EBITDA (loss) (2)

$

1,025

$

(918

)

$

300

$

(929

)

(522

)

Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges

(86

)

23

(209

)

(65

)

(337

)

Stock-based compensation expense

14

(10

)

2

87

93

Non-recurring severance and professional fees

318

81

399

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)

$

953

$

(587

)

$

93

$

(826

)

$

(367

)


(1)

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2)

Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3)

Represents compensation expense payable to the principals of Coit per the terms of the acquisition agreement, including a promissory note, common stock, and earn-out payments.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Asia
Pacific

Americas

Europe

Corporate

Total

Revenue, from external customers

$

54,141

$

9,927

$

10,067

$

$

74,135

Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)

$

12,638

$

9,202

$

5,969

$

$

27,809

Net loss

$

(325

)

Provision from income taxes

567

Interest income, net

(19

)

Depreciation and amortization

223

EBITDA (loss) (2)

$

1,765

$

(451

)

$

546

$

(1,414

)

446

Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges

667

159

224

(960

)

90

Stock-based compensation expense

129

256

81

630

1,096

Non-recurring severance and professional fees

23

99

122

Compensation expense related to the Coit acquisition (3)

681

681

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)

$

2,561

$

668

$

851

$

(1,645

)

$

2,435

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Asia
Pacific

Americas

Europe

Corporate

Total

Revenue, from external customers

$

35,784

$

5,394

$

7,526

$

$

48,704

Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1)

$

9,329

$

4,753

$

4,646

$

$

18,728

Net loss

$

(1,283

)

Provision for income taxes

373

Interest income, net

(119

)

Depreciation and amortization

48

EBITDA (loss) (2)

$

1,362

$

(978

)

$

363

$

(1,728

)

(981

)

Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges

104

160

(208

)

(434

)

(378

)

Stock-based compensation expense

38

(4

)

4

199

237

Non-recurring severance and professional fees

318

359

677

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2)

$

1,504

$

(504

)

$

159

$

(1,604

)

$

(445

)


(1)

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2)

Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

(3)

Represents compensation expense payable to the principals of Coit per the terms of the acquisition agreement, including a promissory note, common stock, and earn-out payments.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES
(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company’s underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.


Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

As

As

Currency

Constant

reported

reported

translation

currency

Revenue:

Asia Pacific

$

28,801

$

18,833

$

3,020

$

21,853

Americas

5,366

2,206

39

2,245

Europe

5,507

3,534

426

3,960

Total

$

39,674

$

24,573

$

3,485

$

28,058

Adjusted net revenue (1)

Asia Pacific

$

6,880

$

4,818

$

658

$

5,476

Americas

4,993

1,893

38

1,931

Europe

3,218

2,219

258

2,477

Total

$

15,091

$

8,930

$

954

$

9,884

SG&A:(2)

Asia Pacific

$

5,542

$

3,878

$

516

$

4,394

Americas

5,058

2,790

42

2,832

Europe

2,656

2,127

251

2,378

Corporate

1,427

994

(1

)

993

Total

$

14,683

$

9,789

$

808

$

10,597

Operating income (loss):

Asia Pacific

$

1,338

$

927

$

135

$

1,062

Americas

(168

)

(900

)

(5

)

(905

)

Europe

553

85

7

92

Corporate

(1,428

)

(995

)

(995

)

Total

$

295

$

(883

)

$

137

$

(746

)

EBITDA (loss):

Asia Pacific

$

1,003

$

1,025

$

155

$

1,180

Americas

(173

)

(918

)

(2

)

(920

)

Europe

476

300

36

336

Corporate

(935

)

(929

)

(929

)

Total

$

371

$

(522

)

$

189

$

(333

)


(1)

Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2)

SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.


HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Adjusted

Diluted Shares

Per Diluted

For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net Income

Outstanding (1)

Share

Net loss

$

(122

)

2,906

$

(0.04

)

Non-recurring items (after-tax)

90

2,974

0.03

Compensation expense related to the Coit acquisition (after tax) (2)

482

2,974

0.16

Adjusted net income (3)

$

450

2,974

$

0.15


Adjusted

Diluted Shares

Per Diluted

For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net Loss

Outstanding

Share

Net loss

$

(772

)

2,839

$

(0.27

)

Non-recurring items (after-tax)

399

2,839

0.14

Adjusted net loss (3)

$

(373

)

2,839

$

(0.13

)


(1)

The weighted average number of shares outstanding used in the computation of diluted net loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 did not include potentially outstanding shares of common stock because the effect would have been anti-dilutive. However, these shares have been added to the adjusted net income per share reconciliation when their impact would be dilutive.

(2)

Represents compensation expense payable to the principals of Coit per the terms of the acquisition agreement, including a promissory note, common stock, and earn-out payments.

(3)

Adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are non-GAAP measures defined as reported net income or loss and reported net income or loss per diluted share before items such as PPP loan forgiveness, acquisition-related costs, and non-recurring severance and professional fees after tax that are presented to provide additional information about the company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for net income or loss and net income or loss per share and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as measures of the company's profitability or liquidity. Further, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


