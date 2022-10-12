U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,599.88
    +11.04 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,392.67
    +153.48 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,455.99
    +29.79 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.81
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.60
    -2.75 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.60
    -10.40 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    18.94
    -0.55 (-2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9697
    -0.0008 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1091
    +0.0116 (+1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8980
    +1.0990 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,132.21
    +7.98 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.23
    +1.51 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Hudson Resources Inc. Announces Completion of Shares For Debt Transactions

Hudson Resources Inc.
·1 min read
Hudson Resources Inc.
Hudson Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) announces that, further to its news release dated September 28, 2022, the Company has completed the issuance of an aggregate of 3,233,333 common shares of the Company (the “Settlement Shares”) at a price of C$0.05 per share in settlement (the “Debt Settlement”) of outstanding accounts payable and accrued liabilities totaling C$161,666.67 for directors’ fees owing to former and current directors of the Company and for management fees owing to the Chief Financial Officer of the Company (collectively, the “Debt”).

The TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Debt Settlement and by issuing the Settlement Shares, the Debt has been definitively extinguished. The Settlement Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:
Ph: 778-373-2164

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Do You Think the Growth Outlook for Uber Technologies (UBER) is Attractive?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management company, released its “Oakmark Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -1.9%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which returned -4.9%. For the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2022, the fund declined -17.7% compared to a […]

  • Dow Jones Reverses On Hot Inflation Data; Fed Minutes Up Next; PepsiCo Jumps On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday on hot inflation data. Minutes from Federal Reserve's policy meeting are due out today.

  • 14 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is feeling the reverberations of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. As of October 10, the […]

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced and Then Fell Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) made gains in early trading this morning, likely as investors processed the news that another EV maker -- Lucid Group -- said that it would meet its vehicle production goal for the year. Investors are worried that rising inflation means the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates. As a result, Nio's shares were down by 1.9% as of 10:59 a.m. ET.

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $30

    After three rough quarters for the stock market, investors are hoping for some better news as 2022 nears the finish line. Like many stocks in 2022, e-commerce infrastructure provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) saw a steep fall from grace. Specifically, Shopify's management overestimated its post-pandemic growth projections.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Grow by 20 Times by 2030

    This beaten-down pot stock has a real shot at delivering 2,000% plus returns by the end of the decade.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • 10 Fallen Growth Stocks Will Make You Up To 113% Richer, Analysts Say

    Seeing S&P 500 growth stocks implode is tough to watch, unless you're ready to spot a buy point.

  • U.S. stocks edge up despite higher-than-expected inflation data

    U.S. stock indexes rose in choppy trading on Wednesday, as the Wall Street attempts to snap its 5-day losing streak.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Jumps 5.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Medical Properties (MPW) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in FFO estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's take a look at three top e-commerce stocks that look like attractive opportunities right now. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) is a web development platform that enables users to create websites and provides customers with over 1,000 tools to optimize them. While it never seemed to reach quite the level of notoriety as competitor Shopify, Wix is another e-commerce stock that has given investors great returns over the last few years.

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

    Amid a brutal bear market in tech stocks, looking for "supercharged" stocks became more difficult. Many formerly high-growth stocks have slowed down considerably as consumers use electronic devices and the internet less with the end of lockdowns. Since these growth tech stocks sell at a significant discount to their pandemic highs, it points to potentially lucrative opportunities in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS).

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Here are two excellent companies to consider: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). U.K.-based AstraZeneca has a rich and diversified lineup of drugs. The company's best-selling therapeutic area is oncology.

  • When Should You Buy Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)?

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS...

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Want to Collect 4% in Dividends Every Month? Buy These 3 Stocks

    These stocks pay at different intervals and collectively can ensure you're collecting a dividend payment each month.

  • Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $22.78, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $35.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive