Hudson Technologies to Supply Reclaimed Refrigerant to Partner AprilAire for use in Healthy Air Solutions

Hudson Technologies
·5 min read
In this article:
  • HDSN

AprilAire – Leader in Healthy Air Solutions, Advances Sustainability Efforts with Partner Hudson Technologies

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry – and one of the nation’s largest refrigerant reclaimers, and AprilAire, the leading provider of professional grade healthy air solutions for homes, today announced they will work together to meet the requirements of the recently finalized California Air Resources Board (CARB) Regulation Order for Reclaimed Refrigerant Use for Manufacturers of AC Equipment. In 2022, under the partnership, Hudson will supply reclaimed refrigerant to AprilAire for use in its range of healthy indoor air quality solutions.

In the spirit of supporting healthy air initiatives, AprilAire will be an early adopter leveraging Hudson’s proven expertise in refrigerants, to incorporate reclaimed refrigerant into its products. AprilAire will be the first Hudson OEM to meet the new CARB Regulation Order setting the pace for the industry.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies, commented, “Hudson was founded on a commitment to sustainability, and we are thrilled to further strengthen our long-term partnership with AprilAire as it leads the way using reclaimed refrigerant for its Healthy Air Solutions. Together, our focus on recovering, reclaiming, and reusing refrigerants reduces waste and greenhouse gas emissions, and creates maximum economic value for used refrigerants. We look forward to working with AprilAire to support their reclaimed refrigerant needs.”

“Our partnership with Hudson Technologies supports our efforts to work with leading innovators developing new approaches to providing environmentally friendly products that help improve air quality inside as well as outside the home,” added Dale Philippi, President and Chief Executive Officer of AprilAire. “Hudson’s expertise and support made it possible for us to advance our timeline to adopt the use of reclaimed refrigerant.”

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

About Aprilaire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves healthy air and envision a future with healthy air in every home. We value healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. The company has an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and makes a healthy air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on its products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a healthy home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System™, and learn about other solutions, visit www.aprilaire.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under existing credit facilities, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Investor Relations Contact:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
(203) 972-9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Company Contact:
Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO
Hudson Technologies, Inc.
(845) 735-6000
bcoleman@hudsontech.com


