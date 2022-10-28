U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.20
    -17.40 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,658.96
    +268.21 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Hires Curt Schultzberg

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors
·4 min read

GOSHEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / October 28, 2022 - Hudson Valley Investment Advisors ("HVIA"), is pleased to announce that Curt Schultzberg has joined HVIA as Vice President & Strategic Market Manager.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., Friday, October 28, 2022, Press release picture
Orange County Bancorp, Inc., Friday, October 28, 2022, Press release picture

"We want to build upon our already world class, client centric organization and bringing in someone like Curt allows us to look at things in a new light," said Gus Scacco, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer of HVIA. "Curt's extensive background and experience in strategic planning and business development, will help HVIA execute on its growth and expansion plans, both now and in the future."

In his new role, Mr. Schultzberg will be responsible for executing on HVIA's strategic plan that includes adoption of robust new technologies, streamlining and optimization of the client lifecycle experience as well as oversight of the HVIA Portfolio Management teams. He will also work closely with the leaders of Orange Wealth Management to ensure that the holistic value proposition is conveyed effectively to clients and prospects across all business segments. "My background is diverse" says Mr. Schultzberg. "I have been on the business side, having been involved in Strategy/planning and administration. I have been in sales, sales management, and relationship management. I also spent a few years doing Mergers & Acquisitions work. Additionally, I have been on both the institutional side and the individual retail side. My affiliation with HVIA brings a culmination of skills to our clientele. There are very few situations that a client or prospect could bring to us that I haven't been exposed to. I may not know every answer, but given my background, I know where to find the answer and circle the resource wagons."

Prior to joining HVIA, Mr. Schultzberg was Managing Director - Institutional Services for SDA Wealth Strategies. Mr. Schultzberg also held senior management positions with several financial service companies including Chief Administrative Officer of AXA Advisors. He received his undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Oswego, and currently serves on the SUNY- Oswego School of Business Advisory Board.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc., Orange Bank and Trust Company, and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland, Westchester and the Bronx.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Curt Schultzberg
Vice President & Strategic Market Manager
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.
Tel: 845-294-6127
117 Grand Street Goshen, NY 10924

SOURCE: Hudson Valley Investment Advisors



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722851/Hudson-Valley-Investment-Advisors-Hires-Curt-Schultzberg

Recommended Stories

  • AutoNation Registers 4% Top-Line Growth In Q3 Despite Lower Unit Sales; Boosts Stock Buyback

    AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% year-on-year to $6.67 billion, missing the consensus of $6.83 billion. Higher average selling prices of vehicles and continued growth in After-Sales and Customer Financial Services more than offset lower unit sales of new and used vehicles. New vehicle retail unit sales fell 5% and used vehicle retail unit sales declined 3%. Segment income from Domestic fell 4% Y/Y, Import dropped 10%, and Premium Luxury rose 14%. Gross pro

  • American Portfolios Welcomes New Group of Young Talent to Participate in the AP for LIFE Creative Residency

    The independent broker/dealer continues to cultivate creative entrepreneurship by providing financial support and fostering financial literacy to young creatives in Ferguson, Missouri.

  • Kings Entertainment Engages Native Ads for Digital Marketing

    Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: JKPT) ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads"), a New York-based company with offices in Vancouver B.C., to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for Kings Entertainment, supporting ongoing e

  • RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

    Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") (TSE: RECP) is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than t

  • Do You Think the Long-Term Outlook for YETI Holdings (YETI) is Attractive?

    Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio returned 1.44% net of fees in the third quarter compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. Stock selection is a significant factor in the […]

  • Ezekiel Elliott doubtful; Micah Parsons, Sam Williams questionable

    Ezekiel Elliott does have a chance of playing, as Mike McCarthy said Friday morning, but it’s not a big chance. Chances are, the Cowboys running back will rest his sprained MCL this week and return in Week 10 after the team’s bye. The Cowboys list Elliott as doubtful to play Sunday against the Bears. He [more]

  • Allen Lazard out, Christian Watson questionable, Sammy Watkins set to play

    The Packers have several injury concerns in their receiving corps, but at least one veteran will be on the field when the club plays the Bills on Sunday. Green Bay’s final injury report of the week revealed that receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is out, receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable, and receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) [more]

  • Texas offers West Virginia commit, three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton

    Justin Benton has received an impressive list of Power Five offers.

  • David Andrews will not play Sunday

    The Patriots will have quarterback Mac Jones in the starting lineup on Sunday, but center David Andrews will not play against the Jets. Andrews suffered a concussion in the team’s loss to the Bears when he was laid out by a blindside block by defensive lineman Mike Pennel. Pennel was ejected as a result of [more]

  • Titans in danger of missing two key defenders for Week 8

    The Titans are in danger of missing two key defenders in Week 8, as Jeffery Simmons is questionable and Rashad Weaver has been ruled out.

  • Jets WR Corey Davis out vs. Patriots with knee injury

    New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will miss the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday because of an injured knee. Davis, who has 19 catches for a team-leading 351 yards with two touchdowns, was hurt in the Jets' 16-9 win at Denver last Sunday.

  • Packers officially rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night's game with the Buffalo Bills. Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he'd be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.

  • 'Higher rates are here for longer than people think' -adviser

    STORY: Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his 18 fellow central bankers are still expected to back a fourth-straight 75-basis-point rate hike at their meeting next week.But betting in rate futures markets is now running strongly in favor of a half-point increase at the Fed's December meeting -- a move that would bring the policy rate to a 4.25%-4.5% range -- and no more than a half a point further over the next two meetings.Bets are also increasing on interest rate cuts for the latter part of 2023, a reflection of trader expectations that for a Fed response to what many economists expect by then will be at least a mild recession.

  • Column: Paul Pelosi is a victim of poisoned politics. Those inciting violence must be held to account

    The hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home grew out of a culture that rewards stridency and provocation.

  • If GameStop stock goes above $30, ‘you could see something parabolic,’ S3 CEO says

    S3 Partners CEO & Managing Partner Bob Sloan speaks with Yahoo Finance Live about the main ingredient of a short squeeze, whether GameStop stock could soar again, and short positions against major tech companies like Meta.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged today, sinking as low as 7.2% as of 12:47 p.m. ET. A huge price cut from an analyst amid a jarring sell-off in Chinese stocks sent Nio shares plunging. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao has slashed Nio stock's price target to $19 a share, as reported by The Fly.

  • Gilead Sciences stock surges amid earnings beat and analyst upgrades

    Shares of Gilead Sciences are getting a boost thanks to strong earnings for its third quarter.

  • Intel stock jumps after announcing cost cutting plans and layoffs

    Shares of Intel are moving higher after the company announced up to $10 billion in cost reductions through 2025.

  • Gilead stock soars on profits from HIV and cancer drugs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for drug maker Gilead.

  • Why Shares of Nvidia, AMD, and Skyworks Are Rallying Today

    Beaten-down semiconductor stocks rose on better-than-feared results from peers, and positive inflation data helped boost gains further.