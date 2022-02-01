U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.39
    +16.84 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,305.08
    +173.22 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,277.71
    +37.83 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,041.72
    +13.27 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.20 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1269
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    +0.0081 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7140
    -0.4100 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,527.42
    +180.89 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.49
    +2.49 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

HudsonWest Announces Addition of Equity-Linked Expert Fred Fiddle

·2 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022/ HudsonWest LLC, a premier equity-linked advisory firm focused on delivering independent, objective advice to corporate clients, today announced the addition of Fred Fiddle, who brings over 35 years of convertible and other equity-linked experience to HudsonWest's growing team.

"Fred is one of the industry's pioneers and leading thinkers, and HudsonWest is very fortunate to have Fred join as we continue to expand our footprint," said HudsonWest founder and CEO Barry Gewolb. "Fred has the unique background of leading two different equity-linked banking teams over his career and headlining an equity-linked corporate advisory practice, and he'll be instrumental in identifying creative strategies for HudsonWest's clients."

Fiddle most recently was the Head of Equity-linked Origination for the Americas at BNP Paribas in New York. Prior to his time there, he spent 23 years at Merrill Lynch, including 9 years as the Head of Equity-linked Origination for the Americas, as well as 14 years in institutional equity-linked sales and trading, ultimately as Co-Head. Fiddle also spent several years at a boutique advisory firm where he was a founding member. "I'm very excited to be joining the HudsonWest team at this point in my career. My passion for objective client advisory fits seamlessly with HudsonWest's core values, and I look forward to using my experience to assist the firm's clients in achieving excellence in their pursuit of equity-linked solutions," said Fiddle.

HudsonWest was founded in 2019 to advise corporate clients on their equity-linked transactions, spanning convertible debt issuances, call spread transactions (including call spread unwinds/terminations), accelerated share repurchases (ASRs), convertible preferred stock issuances, equity forward sales, equity-linked hedging transactions and margin loan transactions.

More information about Denver, Colorado-based HudsonWest can be seen at https://www.hudson-west.com. For inquiries, please contact info@hudson-west.com or visit https://www.hudson-west.com/contact.

SOURCE: HudsonWest LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686654/HudsonWest-Announces-Addition-of-Equity-Linked-Expert-Fred-Fiddle

Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.022

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.022 per share on 25th of...

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • AT&T Is Getting Closer to a Clean Slate. Here’s What Comes Next.

    AT&T elaborated on the mega-transaction to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery. After a saga of misguided M, there’s still work to be done.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Cedar Fair's stock soars toward more-than 2-year high after confirming SeaWorld's buyout bid

    Shares of Cedar Fun L.P. rocketed 14.7% toward a more-than two-year high in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the amusement park operator confirmed that it had received an unsolicited buyout bid from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. . The company did not disclose terms of the bid, but Bloomberg, which first reported the on the bid, indicated it was for around $3.4 billion. Trading volume spiked to 4.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of around 309,000 shares. At the current stock pri

  • AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for joining AGNC Investment Corp.'s fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. This conference call and corresponding slide presentation contains statements that to the extent they're not recitations of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the Reform Act.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) adds US$359m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 60%

    If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd...