Palladium Seen in Deficit for 10-15 Years: Africa Mining Update

The gold sector is a hot topic this year, after two giant deals reignited interest in bullion producers, prompting speculation over who might be next. Tailings dams are also in the spotlight, after Vale SA’s disaster in Brazil.

Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day. (Time stamps are local time in Cape Town.)

Highlights from Tuesday:

AngloGold’s CEO suggested the company may provide an update on the company’s plans to streamline its assets when it reports annual results this month.Barrick chief Mark Bristow said the industry needs to change its mindset on “instant gratification.”

Palladium Deficits Boost Platinum Miners (2:30 p.m.)

The world’s biggest platinum producer expects sister metal palladium will remain in a supply shortfall for the next 10 to 15 years, said Anglo American Platinum Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith. Amplats, as the company is known, and its South African rivals mine palladium and rhodium alongside platinum.

There’s also an appreciation that the industry is being more responsible in terms of adding new supply, said Charl Malan, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Van Eck Associates Corp.

“Supply is going to be the part of the equation that is going to be the most important for us to focus on,” he said. “We are seeing the management is looking at real value creation not volume creation.”

Barrick Vs Congo (2 p.m.)

Barrick’s Bristow and a senior Democratic of Congo official, speaking together in a session on the country’s new mining rules, seemed to disagree over whether the issue had been settled or remained open for debate.

“The law is already promulgated, everything has been explained,” said Mining Ministry Secretary General Joseph Ikoli. “We worked in a cooperative way with the government, the industry and civil society.”

Bristow immediately pushed back. “The conversation is still ongoing,” he said. “When Joseph says the debate is finished and that we need to move forward, the debate never started.”

The Barrick CEO also had some strong words for Ikoli on the government’s decision to remove a 10-year stability clause that was present in previous mining legislation. “That’s like breaking your own law,” he said.

On a more conciliatory note, Ikoli said his ministry considers dialogue with the mining industry to be “permanent” and Bristow said there has been “an enormous amount of engagement” with the Congolese government since the revised investment code was enacted.

Giant Cobalt Project (12 p.m.)

One of world’s biggest cobalt projects will start production “very shortly,” according to its owner. Eurasian Resources Group S.a.r.l.’s Metalkol Roan Tailings Reclamation project began copper production last September and cobalt output will start soon, said ERG’s marketing director for copper and cobalt African sales, Giles Smith.

Supply levels will depend on market demand for the metal, Smith said. Cobalt production will start at 14,000 tons a year, and could ramp up in second and third phases to reach 24,000 tons at full capacity, he said. The company could potentially achieve annual cobalt output of 50,000 tons from its four Congo operations, Smith said.

Barrick’s Bristow on ‘Instant Gratification’ (11:30 a.m.)

Earlier, Bristow was characteristically scathing of the rest of the industry, criticizing what he calls “chronic short-termism” on the part of mining executives, governments and investors.

“You have a tough balance sheet, a difficult year: you increased the taxes. You are motivated by a bonus that requires production: you high-grade your mines. As an investor, you demand dividends before the investment has arrived and started to deliver value,” he said. “We have seen it over the last five years across Africa.”

Bristow took over as CEO of Barrick after its purchase of Randgold Resources Ltd. Going forward, the company “will be investing substantially in our future, hunting not for ounces but for profitable ounces,” he said.

AngloGold to Discuss Streamlining (11 a.m.)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. CEO Kelvin Dushnisky said he remains of the view that the company’s asset portfolio would benefit from streamlining. He indicated the Johannesburg-based miner may have more to say on the subject when it reports full-year results later this month.

