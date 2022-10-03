Huge Demand for Clean Label Products Expected to Drive the Oat Drinks Market at a Projected CAGR of 7.6% During 2022-2032 | FMI

According to FMI market research, the USA oat drinks market will soon have profitable expansion opportunities. During the forecast period, the US market is expected to have a valuation of 21.8%.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / According to the recent FMI report, the oat drinks market is anticipated to cross USD 1435 Mn by 2032 and is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The oat drinks market is valued at US$ 690 Mn as of 2022. The demand for oat drinks is growing due to consumers' growing awareness of the health benefits of oat drinks. The doctors and nutritionists believe that consuming oat drinks would enrich our diet with protein, calcium and Vitamin D.

For people suffering from heart diseases like high levels of LDL and atherosclerosis, the consumption of oat milk is no less than a panacea as they have been effective in reducing LDL.

Additionally, manufacturers have also found that the presence of Vitamin B12 and riboflavin makes it an excellent way of treating dry skin and related conditions. This is expected to increase the sales of oat drinks during the forecast period.

The demand for different flavours of oat beverages among consumers is another factor driving the market's growth. It is projected that the market expansion would speed up shortly due to the increasing promotion of oat beverages through various media channels.

From the insights provided by FMI analysts, it can be deduced that an increasing clamour for a healthy alternative for dairy based products, coupled with increasing health benefits of oat drinks and lots of other factors are expected to drive the oat drinks market.

Key Takeaways from the Oat Drinks Market Study:

The oat drinks market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The oat drinks market has a valuation of US$ 690 Mn as on 2022.

The oat drinks market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1435 Mn by 2032.

Asia Pacific is the largest oat drinks market. In 2021, the region had a market share 42%, and during the forecast period as well, it is expected to be the largest market.

The USA oat drinks market is expected to have a share of 21.8% during the forecast period

The UK oat drinks market is expected to have a market share of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Germany is expected to have a market share of 15% during the forecast period.

China is expected to be the biggest market in East Asia, with a market share of about 50.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the regular/full fat segment is expected to have the highest market share of 80.9% during the forecast period.

Based on the flavour, the natural/unflavoured form is expected to have the highest market share of 60% during the forecast period.

Based on the end use application, the retail services are expected to have the highest market share of 81.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the nature, the conventional oat drinks are expected to have the highest market share of 92% during the forecast period.

Competitive Scenario

The key players in the oat drinks market are adopting latest technological techniques to speed up the production process of oat drinks. Apart from that, they are also entering into meaningful collaborations to provide top-class products.

Some of the recent developments are:

In June 2022, Pure Harvest secures partnership with Al Dahra by acquiring BayWa's interest in Prominent Controlled-environment Agriculture Venture.

In January 2022, Quaker Oats underwent logo and packaging change in India. The pack comes with QR code for giving easy access to Quaker's content hub.

Key Companies Profiled

Cereal Base Ceba AB (Oatly)

Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc.

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Alpro

Lima Food SRL

Oatworks

Oishi

Amandin Organic Products

Valsoia S.p.A.

Kaslink Foods Oy Ltd

Rude Health Foods Ltd.

Quaker Oats

Provitamil

Pureharvest

Juustoportti Food Oy

Isola bio s.r.l.

Natumi AG

Earth's Own Food Company, Inc.

Oat Drinks Market by Category

By Flavour:

Natural/Unflavoured

Flavoured

By Product Type:

Regular/Full Fat

Reduced Fat

By End Use Application:

Food Services

Retail Services

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Format:

Shelf-stable

Refrigerated

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

