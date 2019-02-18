U.S. Markets closed

A Huge EU Bank Just Ruthlessly Froze People’s Accounts, Sparking Claims of Racism. It Would Never Happen With Bitcoin

Ben Brown
BBVA, Bitcoin

Spain’s second-largest bank, BBVA, has aggressively frozen up to 5,000 accounts without warning.

Many of the accounts belonged to Chinese clients, leading to cries of racism. The bank, however, claims it was acting on Spanish anti-money laundering rules.


It’s yet another reminder that traditional banking institutions have the power to shut down and block access to your money without notice. 

