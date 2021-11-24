U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,686.00
    -4.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,751.11
    -62.69 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,752.27
    -22.86 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,325.68
    -2.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.59
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1193
    -0.0060 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6640
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3326
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4580
    +0.3580 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,713.48
    -363.57 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,417.63
    -2.88 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,289.35
    +22.66 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,302.66
    -471.45 (-1.58%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims fall to 199,000, far less than the expected 260,000

Huge fines and a ban on default passwords in new UK law

Jane Wakefield - Technology reporter
·4 min read
A person with a smart home app
Homes are getting smarter with more and more products connected to the internet

The government has introduced new legislation to protect smart devices in people's homes from being hacked.

Recent research from consumer watchdog Which? suggested homes filled with smart devices could be exposed to more than 12,000 attacks in a single week.

Default passwords for internet-connected devices will be banned, and firms which do not comply will face huge fines.

One expert said that it was an important "first step".

Cyber-criminals are increasingly targeting products from phones and smart TVs, to home speakers and internet-connected dishwashers. Hackers who can access one vulnerable device can then go on to access entire home networks and steal personal data.

In 2017, for example, hackers stole data from a US casino via an internet-connected fish tank. There have also been reports of people accessing home webcams and speaking to family members.

And poor security on a home wi-fi router could have been behind the uploading of illegal child abuse images from a home network that led to police accusing an innocent couple of the crime.

While there are strict rules about protecting people from physical harm - such as overheating, sharp components or electric shocks - there are no such rules for cyber-breaches.

The Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill lays out three new rules:

  • easy-to-guess default passwords preloaded on devices are banned. All products now need unique passwords that cannot be reset to factory default

  • customers must be told when they buy a device the minimum time it will receive vital security updates and patches. If a product doesn't get either, that must also be disclosed

  • security researchers will be given a public point of contact to point out flaws and bugs

The new regime will be overseen by a regulator, which will be appointed once the bill comes into force. It will have the power to fine companies up to £10m or 4% of their global turnover, as well as up to £20,000 a day for ongoing contraventions.

The rules apply not just to the makers of digital products, but also to businesses which sell cheap tech imports in the UK.

Included within its scope are a range of devices, from smartphones, routers, security cameras, games consoles, home speakers and internet-enabled white goods and toys.

Sky router
Recently it was revealed that millions of Sky routers had a software bug that could have been exploited by hackers

But it does not include vehicles, smart meters and medical devices. Desktop and laptop computers are also not in its remit.

Julia Lopez, minister for media, data and digital infrastructure, said: "Every day hackers attempt to break into people's smart devices. Most of us assume if a product is for sale, it's safe and secure. Yet many are not, putting too many of us at risk of fraud and theft.

"Our bill will put a firewall around everyday tech from phones and thermostats to dishwashers, baby monitors and doorbells, and see huge fines for those who fall foul of tough new security standards."

Ken Munro, from security firm Pen Test Partners, has highlighted many vulnerabilities in internet-connected devices. He told the BBC that the legislation was "a big step in the right direction".

"However. it's important that government acknowledges that this is just the first step. These laws will need continual improvement to address more complex security issues in smart devices," he said.

And Which? said it was crucial that the rules applied to online marketplaces where it had "frequently found security-risk products being sold at scale".

State hacking

The new bill will also give Ofcom new powers to monitor the security of telecoms networks. Fines of up to 10% of turnover or £100,000 a day can be issued for those that fail to meet standards.

The government described that part of the bill as "a significant step" to protect the UK from hostile activity from both state actors or criminals.

Over the past two years the government has attributed a range of cyber-attacks to Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

Huawei logo, London bus
Huawei logo, London bus

The bill will also allow the government to impose controls on telecoms providers' use of goods, services or facilities supplied by what it deems to be "high-risk vendors".

In July, following advice from the National Cyber Security Centre, the government banned the purchase of new Huawei equipment from the end of this year and promised to remove all of the Chinese firm's equipment from 5G networks by 2027.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Justice Department files lawsuit to stop sugar merger

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it has filed an antitrust lawsuit aimed at blocking U.S. Sugar Corp from buying rival Imperial Sugar Co, a deal the government said could drive up the price of sugar for households as well as food and drink makers. The deal, if it goes forward, would mean that U.S. Sugar, owner and member of a cooperative with three other companies, and another company would have some 75% of refined sugar sales in the U.S. Southeast, the department said. "U.S. Sugar and Imperial Sugar are already multibillion-dollar corporations and are seeking to further consolidate an already cozy sugar industry," said Jonathan Kanter, the new head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division.

  • U.S. Sues to Block Louis Dreyfus Deal to Sell Imperial Sugar

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust officials sued to block Louis Dreyfus Co.’s deal to sell its Imperial Sugar unit to closely-held U.S. Sugar.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Justice Department said

  • India seeks to block most cryptocurrencies in new bill, government says

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India is looking to bar most private cryptocurrencies when it introduces a new bill to regulate virtual currencies in the winter session of Parliament, the government said late on Tuesday. The government will allow only certain cryptocurrencies to promote the underlying technology and its uses, according to a legislative agenda for the winter session that is set to start later this month. Through the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, India is also looking to make a framework for the official digital currency that will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

  • Qualcomm rebrands Snapdragon chips that power many of the world’s phones in attempt to be less confusing

    Qualcomm has announce a major rebrand of its Snapdragon chips, in a move that could make choosing a phone vastly more simple. The company sells its Snapdragon chips to a vast range of other companies – such as Samsung, HP and OnePlus – which use them to power devices including mobile phones, watches and laptops. The most obvious one is that the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands will be separated.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks can help investors take advantage of different aspects of artificial-intelligence technology.

  • Rising Fees on Avalanche Trigger Scramble for Solutions

    Avalanche's transaction fees are rising, triggering a push for solutions and setting up a contest with Ethereum.

  • Social Security Isn’t Going Broke. But Prepare for Potential Benefits Cuts.

    Given some worrisome recent news about the program, clients are asking more questions. Here’s what advisors are saying.

  • Samsung announces new advanced semiconductor site in Taylor, Texas 

    Samsung Electronics announced today it has selected a site in Taylor, Texas, to build a new semiconductor wafer fabrication plant that is set to produce advanced logic devices. The estimated $17 billion investment, which will mark the largest investment made by Samsung in the U.S., is expected to create about 2,000 new jobs directly and thousands of related jobs once the new facility is in full operation. The funding will bring Samsung’s total investment in the U.S. to more than $47 billion since beginning U.S. operations in 1978.

  • Could Nvidia Really Bring in $40 Billion a Year in Sales From This One Software Product?

    Avatars are but one product in Omniverse, Nvidia's bet on the metaverse and a more helpful digital world.

  • Jamie Dimon jokes that JPMorgan will outlast China's Communist Party

    (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Co's Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon joked on Tuesday that his bank would last longer than China's Communist Party. JPMorgan has been operating in China since 1921, the same year the Communist Party was founded there.

  • Euro zone to support economy in 2022, use EU funds for investment

    Euro zone governments should keep spending next year to help the post-pandemic recovery, though to different degrees depending on their debt level, and use cash from the EU's recovery fund to boost investment, the European Commission said on Wednesday. "For the euro area, we call for a moderately supportive fiscal stance for 2022, with a focus on investment, equipping workers with new skills and safeguarding the solvency of viable firms," European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said. The Commission said 2022 would be the year when European countries switch from crisis response to helping the recovery, especially through money from the EU recovery fund, which will finance 24% of all recovery support measures.

  • San Francisco Fed president: 'Certainly see a case' for speeding up taper

    San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that she could support more quickly ending the central bank’s asset purchase program, dependent on incoming data on inflation and jobs.

  • Ethereum Pulls Back As Crypto Markets Retreat

    Ethereum continues to trade near the 20 EMA.

  • Giving thanks for consumers, the engine of the rebound: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

  • The Inflation Rate Is Sizzling, And The U.S. Economy And Stock Market Will Pay The Price

    The inflation rate has soared, and risks to the U.S. economy and stocks aren't going away. Rents and a tight labor force are just two causes.

  • President Biden releases 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve ahead of holiday travel season

    Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith gives an overview of President Biden’s comments regarding relatively high gas prices and his decision to tap into the country's strategic petroleum reserve so that consumers will eventually will see a drop.

  • Samsung Picks Texas Site for Advanced U.S. Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has decided to build an advanced U.S. chip plant in Texas, a win for the Biden administration as it prioritizes supply chain security and greater semiconductor capacity on American soil. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn

  • Top Tech Stocks for December 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Why Do Prices Keep Going Up and What’s the Cause of Inflation?

    U.S. inflation is at its highest rate in 31 years, with consumers seeing prices rise sharply for a variety of goods and services because of persistent supply and labor shortages and strong demand. Stoked by imbalances in the economy created by the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation is one of the most vexing problems facing economists and government policy makers—from Federal Reserve officials, who set interest rates, to the Biden administration and Congress. It generally results from too much demand chasing too few goods or limited services, resulting in price increases.

  • Binance Rebuilding DOGE Wallet to Deal With User Account Freeze

    The incident led to Elon Musk starting a Twitter War with the exchange.