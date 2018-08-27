Huge screens and big price tags: Everything we expect from Apple's next iPhones

It’s almost that time of year — time for Apple to reveal its latest and greatest iPhones. Typically, Apple (AAPL) announces its new handsets during either the first or second week of September. Which means you can expect new announcements sometime soon.

Most years, Apple debuts two phones, like in 2016, when it revealed the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. However, the tech giant went off script last year, when it announced 3 phones — including the iPhone X, which Apple debuted to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone.

The X brought some of the biggest updates to the iPhone line in years, including a new design, enhanced biometric technology and inventive interface. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus saw largely incremental changes like new processors and wireless charging.

For 2018, the rumors point to Apple releasing three new iPhones again. And if the rumors are correct, the phones will ape the edge-to-edge screen design of the X. One of those could even sport three rear cameras and Apple Pencil stylus support. Word on the street is the Apple Watch will also see design changes like a larger display area and bigger battery. Those would be the first major updates to the timepiece since it debuted in 2015.

Here’s what you can expect when CEO Tim Cook and company take the stage in September.

What’s in a name?

Over the past several years Apple’s naming strategy has been easy to follow. We had the iPhone 4, the iPhone 4s, the iPhone 5, the iPhone 5s and so on. But the company threw all of that out the window when it skipped the iPhone 9 and jumped from the 7 to the 8 and X, meaning 10.

The going theories range from Apple naming the next iPhones the iPhone X2, or iPhone X Plus, or iPhone 9. But the only thing that’s certain is we just don’t know. I find it hard to believe that Apple would name a phone the X2 — it would read the iPhone Ten Two, which doesn’t make any sense.

The X Plus is plausible, but you have to remember that the only reason Apple named its phone the X to begin with was that it was the 10th anniversary of the iPhone’s initial release. Then there are those suggesting Apple will instead unveil the iPhone 11. Either way, the next iPhone will definitely be called an iPhone.

Three sizes. Collect ’em all!

Apple offers its iPhones in three distinct sizes. There’s the 4.7-inch iPhone 8, the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus and the 5.8-inch iPhone X. But, since the iPhone X has an edge-to-edge display, it’s a smaller device than the Plus despite having a larger screen.

Apple’s next iPhones are expected to feature edge-to-edge screens similar to the iPhone X’s. More

For 2018, the company is expected to dramatically increase the size of its handsets, while making edge-to-edge displays ubiquitous across its line. Out go the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus. In come a 5.8-inch handset, a 6.1-inch model and a 6.5-inch behemoth.

According to Bloomberg, the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones will be Apple’s top-of-the-line handsets and feature the same kind of high-contrast OLED displays as the iPhone X. The 6.1-inch model will be the least expensive of the three and feature a less colorful, but cheaper, LCD panel. All three phones, however, are expected to include Apple’s FaceID facial recognition technology, as the increased size of their screens will eliminate the space needed for the traditional TouchID fingerprint reader.

Three cameras?

The iPhone X and 8 Plus already pack dual-lens cameras, but why stop at just two, right? According to MacRumors, citing Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, the 6.5-inch iPhone will have three camera lenses. That third lens could pack a 5x zoom, though it’s unclear if that would be a fully optical zoom or digital.