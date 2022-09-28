U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,656.53
    +9.24 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,217.60
    +82.61 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,816.58
    -12.93 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,678.38
    +15.87 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.65
    +1.15 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.10
    +22.90 (+1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    +0.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9600
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8360
    -0.1280 (-3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5300
    -0.2610 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,130.49
    -1,030.45 (-5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.34
    +8.56 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.72
    -5.87 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $850,000 Auto Wreck Settlement for Kentucky Car Accident Victim

Hughes & Coleman
·3 min read

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / After a wreck, every car accident victim deserves quick and professional service and guidance from a trusted attorney regarding their personal injury claim. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has specialized in providing this service for their clients for over 35 years. Recently, the experienced Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team in Bowling Green, Ky., helped secure an $850,000 settlement for a car accident victim.

On Aug. 20, 2021, Ms. Freeman was traveling south on Three Springs Road, near Fred Lively Road, with her one-year-old daughter in the vehicle. As she approached the intersection, an individual driving a Ford F-150 truck with a trailer attached pulled out in front of her. Freeman was forced to swerve onto the right shoulder and off the road to avoid hitting the truck and trailer. As a result, her vehicle flipped four times, and Freeman was ejected from the vehicle on the second roll. Her one-year-old daughter, who was safely strapped into her car seat, sustained minor injuries; however, Freeman was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she was assessed for a broken tailbone, fractured and dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and shattered right hip, which could only be reconstructed with a plate and multiple screws.

Hughes &amp; Coleman, Friday, September 23, 2022, Press release picture
Hughes & Coleman, Friday, September 23, 2022, Press release picture

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $850,000 Auto Wreck Settlement for Kentucky Car Accident Victim

After taking Freeman on as a client, the Hughes & Coleman team quickly gathered evidence and entered negotiations with the defendant's insurance company. In less than a year, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers secured an auto accident settlement of $850,000, which covered her medical expenses and lost wages. Learn more about Freeman's case here.

When dealing with an insurance company or insurance adjuster, there are no guarantees for a fair settlement, so it is vital to have an experienced team of lawyers to help fight to get you what you deserve. The best course of action is to hire a law firm that regularly handles injury cases and has a proven track record of successfully securing car accident settlements. Click here to learn more about other settlements the Hughes & Coleman team has secured. Additionally, if you have been injured due to a car accident in Bowling Green, Ky., watch Why You Need A Personal Injury Lawyer After A Car Accident in Bowling Green, Ky.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time when seeking an attorney and that working with a trustworthy legal team is crucial. Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients and are available to answer questions at any time. They also make it a point to inform clients at every stage of their injury claim, so they don't feel lost or alone.

Hughes &amp; Coleman, Friday, September 23, 2022, Press release picture
Hughes & Coleman, Friday, September 23, 2022, Press release picture

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers - Control Starts With A Call

The Hughes & Coleman team handles many car accident cases, for more information see https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/bowling-green-car-accident-lawyers/. To learn more regarding this specific case settlement, visit https://posts.gle/6zkR1o.

The Hughes and Coleman team is ready to help if someone needs a personal injury lawyer. For more information about Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, call 800-800-4600 or visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/.

Hughes &amp; Coleman, Friday, September 23, 2022, Press release picture
Hughes & Coleman, Friday, September 23, 2022, Press release picture

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers

About Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers:
Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Contact:
Lora Fisher, Client & Community Relations Core Leader
270-782-6003 ext. 147
lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717269/Hughes-Coleman-Injury-Lawyers-Secures-850000-Auto-Wreck-Settlement-for-Kentucky-Car-Accident-Victim

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Russia aiming to fly solo without Airbus and Boeing

    Russia's aviation industry will aim to go it alone without the West, using locally built parts to produce 1,000 airliners by 2030 and end a reliance on Boeing and Airbus, state-owned engineer Rostec said. The remarks from Rostec, a vast state corporation headed by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin that includes Russia's only manufacturer of civil aircraft, are the strongest indication yet that the country's aviation sector sees the confrontation with the West as a permanent schism.

  • Ford unveils all new F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs event (PHOTOS)

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) debuted its new F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville Tuesday evening — the first pickup truck in the U.S. to be embedded with 5G capability, according to the automaker. The truck, 2023 F-Series Super Duty, is redesigned with work capability, new technology and cloud-based services, a news release from Ford said. Earlier Tuesday, Ford announced a large investment in Kentucky meant to expand its Louisville presence with a $700 million investment, creating 500 full-time jobs.

  • EV Industry Developments Have Us Charged Up About This Position

    Today the Department of Transportation approved EV infrastructure development plans for all 50 states. All states now have access to all FY22 and FY23 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funding that totals more than $1.5 billion. As a reminder, that program will help build EV chargers covering approximately 75,000 miles of highway across the country and has earmarked $5 billion to spend over the coming five years as part of the Biden Infrastructure Law.

  • Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle

    When Volkswagen introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. The ID.4, ID.5 and ID.3 were Volkswagen's top selling battery-powered EVs for the first half of 2022.

  • Drivers are happily throwing money at Tesla this year — but finding out that means shelling out for insurance too

    Expect to pay more for coverage, but you can find savings in other ways.

  • Hertz and BP Partner to Install Thousands of EV Chargers; Gov't Funds Its Own Network

    It's an electrifying if not shocking partnership. Rental car giant Hertz and British Petroleum announced Tuesday they will join together to build...

  • Tesla rental demand 'very, very solid,' Hertz CEO says

    Tesla looks to be an early hit on the Hertz platform, said Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr.

  • 2 High-Growth Electric Vehicle Stocks to Consider Buying (Other Than Tesla)

    In 2021, sales of new light-duty fully electric vehicles (EVs) nearly doubled in the United States from the prior year, while overall light-duty vehicle sales increased by only 3%, according to government figures. Two stocks that have strong long-term growth potential are those of lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). The U.S.-based company is one of the world's top producers of lithium, a component of the lithium-ion batteries that power EVs.

  • Harley-Davidson completes spinoff of LiveWire electric motorcycle unit

    Harley-Davidson Inc. completed a spinoff of its electric motorcycle division LiveWire EV LLC, which was slated to begin trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • Lilium aims to build 400 air taxis a year, seek grants

    German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility plans to set up industrial capacity to make some 400 of its electrically powered Lilium Jet flying shuttles a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support, its new chief executive said. Lilium is competing in a crowded market for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, hoping to replace road trips or short hops by aircraft or helicopters. Lilium shares have fallen 73% so far this year.

  • Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India to further its lead

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Motors launched India's lowest priced electric car at a little over $10,000 on Wednesday as the country's only electric vehicle (EV) maker looks to draw in more buyers. Tata's Tiago EV, an electric version of its popular Tiago hatchback, will have a sticker price starting from 849,000 rupees ($10,370). The bulk of cars sold in India, the world's fourth-largest car market, are priced below $15,000.

  • Ford invests $700 million in Kentucky truck plant

    Ford invests $700 million to ramp up production of its EV trucks at its Kentucky manufacturing plant.

  • Is Carvana Stock Really "Grossly Undervalued"?

    Shares of used-car e-commerce company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are down more than 90% from their all-time highs in 2021. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter believes the stock is "grossly undervalued." According to The Fly, Potter gave Carvana stock a price target of $73 per share earlier this month, suggesting around 180% upside.

  • Police: Search called off after officers locate Billerica man that abandoned his vehicle after crash

    Search teams combed the area around a busy Wilmington area for almost 19 hours Tuesday for a man that they say abandoned his vehicle after striking a tractor trailer.

  • Ford, GM upgrade their heavy-duty pickup profit machines

    Ford Motor Co on Tuesday took the wraps off the latest version of its Super Duty pickup, providing a look at how the U.S. automaker will manage one of the biggest challenges confronting Detroit. At Ford, many of the newest things about the new Super Duty relate to connectivity and business productivity software that Ford hopes will generate revenue over the life of the vehicle. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has stressed the importance of software-driven features and is hiring more executives with digital commerce experience.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout

    San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus did not specify whether Savannah Graziano was shot by the responding deputies or her father. Anthony John Graziano, 45, had allegedly killed his estranged wife the day before and abducted their daughter. Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled.

  • Ford Is All In on EVs and Gas-Powered Autos. Here’s a New F-Series Super Duty Truck.

    Ford Motor pushed ahead Tuesday with its two-prong strategy of charging up its electric future and keeping the pedal to the metal on its gasoline- powered past. The auto giant is spending $700 million and creating 500 manufacturing jobs, in Kentucky, to make its all-new 2023 F-series Super Duty truck. The heavyweights are Ford’s biggest—theF-250, the F-350, and the F-450— and can be powered by either gasoline or diesel fuel.

  • A Car Brand Known as a 'Value' Offering Now Boasts the Biggest Markup

    A brand long associated with being a 'value' choice now commands the biggest markup over its showroom sticker price.