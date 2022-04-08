U.S. markets open in 8 hours 51 minutes

Hughes Media Promoted Damie Lumsden to Director of Operations

·2 min read

Hughes Media Digital Agency is proud to announce the promotion of Damie Lumsden as Director of Operations this week.

ATLANTA , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damie Lumskins will be responsible for leading our agency forward with a focus on effective strategies, increased efficiencies, and intelligent investments. Damie is a champion of innovation and will keep Hughes Media at the forefront of marketing automation and process improvement.

Coming on board in late 2019, Damie has been instrumental in the company's remarkable recovery from the Covid 19 slowdown. He brings with him 20+ years of marketing experience. Damie has been a leader on both the agency and client-side, working with many well-known national brands during his career.

Hughes Media is thrilled about Damie's continued contributions to the company and is eagerly looking forward to seeing what he will bring to Hughes in the future. Hughes Media founder and CEO Deedra Hughes said this about Damie's recent advancement, " Damie's experience on both the client-side and the agency side has provided outstanding processes and leadership for the Hughes Media team. We expect great outcomes this year and for many more years to come."

We asked Damie about what he's looking forward to most starting this new role as Director of Operations. Damie remarked, "I look forward to the opportunities and challenges that this role will present. But, most of all, I look forward to the opportunity to support this great team here at Hughes Media as we continue helping our clients reach new heights through smart and effective marketing."

Hughes Media is in great hands going forward. With a big 2022 coming up, Damie and the rest of the Hughes team are ready to take on what looks to be the agency's biggest year yet.

About Hughes Media Digital Agency

Hughes Media is a boutique digital marketing agency that provides customized, intelligent, and targeted advertising solutions for long-term success. Our business operates in an extraordinarily nimble fashion, meeting the rapidly changing market quickly and adjusting strategy to keep clients ahead of the curve.

PRESS CONTACT

Evan Whitehead
6782451562
https://www.hughesmedia.us

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughes-media-promoted-damie-lumsden-to-director-of-operations-301520608.html

SOURCE Hughes Media Digital Agency

