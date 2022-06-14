U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

Hughes Successfully Tests 5G Satellite Backhaul, Verifies Interoperability

·4 min read
In this article:
  • SATS

Hughes JUPITER System Ground Platform is 5G Ready for Mobile Network Operators Today

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, today announced the successful testing of 5G satellite backhaul with the company's JUPITER™ System ground platform. Over a series of tests at its Germantown, MD, gateway, Hughes engineers connected 5G smartphones to the internet with JUPITER System infrastructure – including a very small aperture terminal (VSAT), gateway and high throughput satellite. The tests validated the compatibility of the Hughes technology with a 5G open radio access network (O-RAN) system, representative of any 3GPP standards-based, standalone 5G deployment.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo.
Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo.

"These interoperability tests confirm the suitability and ease of employing the JUPITER System for 5G cellular backhaul," said Bhanu Durvasula, vice president, international division at Hughes. "We've built our ground platform to be future-proof, so customers have a roadmap to transition from LTE traffic today to 5G tomorrow, with the ease of a software update."

Around the world, mobile network operators currently employ JUPITER System equipment to power thousands of backhaul sites for 2G, 3G and LTE traffic – now with a clear path to 5G.

"In our ever-connected world, satellite plays an essential role in helping mobile network operators serve customers everywhere, even in places where terrestrial solutions are not feasible," continued Durvasula. "Satellite provides resiliency for terrestrial networks during peak hours and emergencies and, as part of the 5G network of networks, will also fill the gaps in terrestrial systems."

The tests were conducted across the deployable, standards-based 5G Open RAN-compliant system from COMSovereign, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions. The same system is in use by the National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") for evaluation and demonstration of 5G systems.

"We look forward to potential opportunities to work with Hughes and to assist the entire satellite communications industry in harnessing state-of-the-art 5G and beyond technology," said Dr. Dustin McIntire, CTO of COMSovereign. "Satellite and mobile operators can deploy our 5G solution on their existing hardware without disrupting their architectures, along with excellent quality of experience and maximum utilization of available bandwidth."

In use on more than 75 satellites worldwide, the JUPITER System is the most widely used ground platform, setting the de facto standard for conventional and high-throughput implementations such as satellite internet, enterprise networking, community Wi-Fi hotspots and cellular backhaul.

About Hughes Network Systems
Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2022 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.
COMSovereign Holding Corp. has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughes-successfully-tests-5g-satellite-backhaul-verifies-interoperability-301567311.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

