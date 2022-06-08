U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

HughesNet Named Best Rural Internet Provider, Best Satellite Internet Provider by U.S. News & World Report

·4 min read
In this article:
  • SATS

For the Third Time, U.S. News Ranks HughesNet among Best Internet Service Providers Overall

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HughesNet®, the leading satellite internet service, has been recognized as the Best Rural Internet Provider of 2022 and Best Satellite Internet Provider of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report 360 Reviews. U.S. News cites that nationwide availability and customer-friendly service plans differentiate HughesNet from its competitors. The flagship high-speed satellite internet service from Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), was previously named the Best Satellite Internet Provider of 2021 and 2021-22.

HughesNet was named Best Satellite Internet Service Provider of 2022 by U.S. News &amp; World Report.
HughesNet was named Best Satellite Internet Service Provider of 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.

"The selection of HughesNet as the Best Rural and Satellite Internet Provider by U.S. News recognizes our dedication to providing vital internet connections throughout rural America," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. "We invented satellite internet 25 years ago and continue improving our service to meet our customers' changing needs. We're proud to be recognized for our accomplishments."

HughesNet reaches areas that cable and wire-line providers have largely bypassed, connecting more than a million consumers and businesses across the Americas. HughesNet introduced new service plans with fifty percent more data earlier this year to serve customers better.

Additionally, Hughes is a proud participant in the FCC Affordable Connectivity Program that helps ensure eligible households have the high-speed internet they need. "We remain committed to helping connect new and existing HughesNet customers facing financial hardships through this essential, federally funded program," Gulla added.

HughesNet was named a top internet service provider due to being one of the most widely available internet service providers in the U.S. and its powerful added features compared to other satellite ISPs. According to the U.S. News review, HughesNet features, including its video data saver, usage tracker, and Bonus Zone offering, are among the benefits that differentiate it from competitors. HughesNet was also recognized as a preferred service provider in rural areas due to its presence where other providers do not operate.

The company's upcoming JUPITER™ 3 ultra-high density satellite will enable higher-speed service plans of up to 100 Mbps down.

U.S. News' online guide features in-depth information on choosing an internet service provider and covers a range of topics, including price and connection types. U.S. News evaluated internet service providers based on cost, speed, and reliability. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews, and research comparing various features of internet service providers.

For more information about HughesNet, visit www.HughesNet.com.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. The 360 Reviews team brings the U.S. News approach to consumer guidance into a broad set of consumer product and service categories. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

©2022 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo.
Hughes Network Systems, LLC Logo.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughesnet-named-best-rural-internet-provider-best-satellite-internet-provider-by-us-news--world-report-301563833.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

