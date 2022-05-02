U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Huhtamäki Oyj
·3 min read
Huhtam&#xe4;ki Oyj
Huhtamäki Oyj

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 2.5.2022 AT 09:30

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Charles Héaulmé

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 13702/9/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-04-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 41 Unit price: 34.98 EUR

(2): Volume: 55 Unit price: 34.98 EUR

(3): Volume: 125 Unit price: 34.98 EUR

(4): Volume: 125 Unit price: 35 EUR

(5): Volume: 125 Unit price: 35 EUR

(6): Volume: 38 Unit price: 35 EUR

(7): Volume: 32 Unit price: 35.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 37 Unit price: 35.01 EUR

(9): Volume: 28 Unit price: 35.02 EUR

(10): Volume: 57 Unit price: 35.02 EUR

(11): Volume: 36 Unit price: 35.04 EUR

(12): Volume: 86 Unit price: 35.04 EUR

(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 35.05 EUR

(14): Volume: 6 Unit price: 35.05 EUR

(15): Volume: 56 Unit price: 35.07 EUR

(16): Volume: 11 Unit price: 35.07 EUR

(17): Volume: 250 Unit price: 35.07 EUR

(18): Volume: 39 Unit price: 35.07 EUR

(19): Volume: 51 Unit price: 35.12 EUR

(20): Volume: 125 Unit price: 35.12 EUR

(21): Volume: 125 Unit price: 35.14 EUR

(22): Volume: 125 Unit price: 35.15 EUR

(23): Volume: 109 Unit price: 35.155 EUR

(24): Volume: 72 Unit price: 35.155 EUR

(25): Volume: 53 Unit price: 35.155 EUR

(26): Volume: 72 Unit price: 35.155 EUR

(27): Volume: 5 Unit price: 35.16 EUR

(28): Volume: 205 Unit price: 35.17 EUR

(29): Volume: 142 Unit price: 35.17 EUR

(30): Volume: 142 Unit price: 35.165 EUR

(31): Volume: 199 Unit price: 35.19 EUR

(32): Volume: 233 Unit price: 35.19 EUR

(33): Volume: 69 Unit price: 35.14 EUR

(34): Volume: 119 Unit price: 35.16 EUR

(35): Volume: 214 Unit price: 35.17 EUR

(36): Volume: 128 Unit price: 35.17 EUR

(37): Volume: 230 Unit price: 35.17 EUR

(38): Volume: 3 Unit price: 35.17 EUR

(39): Volume: 131 Unit price: 35.19 EUR

(40): Volume: 162 Unit price: 35.185 EUR

(41): Volume: 94 Unit price: 35.185 EUR

(42): Volume: 163 Unit price: 35.25 EUR

(43): Volume: 233 Unit price: 35.27 EUR

(44): Volume: 191 Unit price: 35.28 EUR

(45): Volume: 236 Unit price: 35.27 EUR

(46): Volume: 122 Unit price: 35.3 EUR


Aggregated transactions

(46): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 35.15187 EUR


HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications


About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 38 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,800 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


