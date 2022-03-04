Huhtamäki Oyj

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4.3.2022 AT 15:30

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ralf Wunderlich

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10869/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 29.77 EUR

(2): Volume: 206 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 134 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 644 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(7): Volume: 48 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(8): Volume: 12 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(9): Volume: 125 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(10): Volume: 88 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(11): Volume: 250 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 66 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(14): Volume: 175 Unit price: 29.8 EUR

(15): Volume: 40 Unit price: 29.79 EUR

(16): Volume: 3 Unit price: 29.79 EUR

(17): Volume: 32 Unit price: 29.79 EUR

(18): Volume: 30 Unit price: 29.78 EUR

(19): Volume: 12 Unit price: 29.78 EUR

(20): Volume: 6 Unit price: 29.78 EUR

(21): Volume: 175 Unit price: 29.78 EUR

(22): Volume: 30 Unit price: 29.78 EUR

(23): Volume: 66 Unit price: 29.78 EUR

(24): Volume: 175 Unit price: 29.76 EUR

(25): Volume: 14 Unit price: 29.75 EUR

(26): Volume: 3 Unit price: 29.75 EUR

(27): Volume: 46 Unit price: 29.75 EUR

(28): Volume: 153 Unit price: 29.74 EUR

(29): Volume: 13 Unit price: 29.74 EUR

(30): Volume: 175 Unit price: 29.74 EUR

(31): Volume: 61 Unit price: 29.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(31): Volume: 3500 Volume weighted average price: 29.7876 EUR

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications





About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

Story continues

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 38 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,600 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.



