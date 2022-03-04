U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,319.25
    -40.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,411.00
    -327.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,908.75
    -121.75 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.20
    -22.40 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.35
    +3.68 (+3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.10
    +13.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    +0.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0156 (-1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7790
    -0.0650 (-3.52%)
     

  • Vix

    33.36
    +2.62 (+8.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3237
    -0.0109 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,346.84
    -2,453.65 (-5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.65
    -50.03 (-5.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,014.08
    -224.77 (-3.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JUST IN:

February jobs report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Huhtamäki Oyj
·3 min read
Huhtam&#xe4;ki Oyj
Huhtamäki Oyj

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4.3.2022 AT 15:30

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ralf Wunderlich
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10869/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 29.77 EUR
(2): Volume: 206 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 134 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 644 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(7): Volume: 48 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(8): Volume: 12 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(9): Volume: 125 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 88 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(11): Volume: 250 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(12): Volume: 66 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(14): Volume: 175 Unit price: 29.8 EUR
(15): Volume: 40 Unit price: 29.79 EUR
(16): Volume: 3 Unit price: 29.79 EUR
(17): Volume: 32 Unit price: 29.79 EUR
(18): Volume: 30 Unit price: 29.78 EUR
(19): Volume: 12 Unit price: 29.78 EUR
(20): Volume: 6 Unit price: 29.78 EUR
(21): Volume: 175 Unit price: 29.78 EUR
(22): Volume: 30 Unit price: 29.78 EUR
(23): Volume: 66 Unit price: 29.78 EUR
(24): Volume: 175 Unit price: 29.76 EUR
(25): Volume: 14 Unit price: 29.75 EUR
(26): Volume: 3 Unit price: 29.75 EUR
(27): Volume: 46 Unit price: 29.75 EUR
(28): Volume: 153 Unit price: 29.74 EUR
(29): Volume: 13 Unit price: 29.74 EUR
(30): Volume: 175 Unit price: 29.74 EUR
(31): Volume: 61 Unit price: 29.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(31): Volume: 3500 Volume weighted average price: 29.7876 EUR

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications


About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 38 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,600 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Tesla Stock Slides As Musk Invites Union Vote in California; Berlin Gigafactory Decision Looms

    With officials in Germany reportedly set to approve Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in a brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Insider Transactions Reveal why the Stock might have a Future

    Investors sometimes get a better picture of a company from what the insiders do, instead of what they say. That is why we will analyze the recent insider transactions for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and see if they are justified on a fundamental basis.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%.

  • J.P. Morgan Adds Two New Stocks to its Focus List. Are They on Yours?

    While Amazon and Apple continue to offer investment opportunities, the latest list includes two new names from the software and real estate sectors.

  • Load up on ChargePoint Stock Following Q4 Earnings? This Analyst Says Yes

    Going by the initial reaction to ChargePoint’s (CHPT) latest quarterly earnings (F4Q22), it looks a company can now miss on either one of the top-and bottom-line metrics but as long as the outlook is favorable, investors don’t seem to mind. The EV charging station leader delivered EPS of -$0.23, falling short of the consensus forecast by $0.05. On the topline, however, the company beat the Street’s call by $4.57 million as revenue climbed 90.3% year-over-year to reach $80.7 million. More importa

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall as investors eye Russia-Ukraine conflict, jobs report

    Stock futures headed for a lower open Friday morning as investors eyed a much stronger-than-expected report on the labor market's recovery and continued to monitor for global economic fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine.