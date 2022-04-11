U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

Huhtamaki’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé to resume his duties on April 19, 2022

Huhtamäki Oyj
·1 min read
Huhtam&#xe4;ki Oyj
Huhtamäki Oyj

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11.4.2022 AT 8:30 EEST

Huhtamaki’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé to resume his duties on April 19, 2022

Huhtamäki Oyj’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé will resume his duties on April 19, 2022. On December 21, 2021, Huhtamaki announced that he was diagnosed with cancer and had to take a leave of absence.

Thomas Geust, who has acted as interim Deputy CEO, will continue in his role as CFO. Interim Chief Operating Officer Eric Le Lay will continue in his role as President Fiber and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania. These changes will be effective on April 18, 2022.

As of April 19, 2022, the Huhtamaki Global Executive Team consists of the following members:

  • Charles Héaulmé: President and Chief Executive Officer

  • Thomas Geust: Chief Financial Officer

  • Marco Hilty: President, Flexible Packaging

  • Eric Le Lay: President, Fiber and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania

  • Ann O'Hara: President, North America

  • Thomasine Kamerling: Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications

  • Marina Madanat: Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

  • Sami Pauni: Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel

  • Ingolf Thom: Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety

  • Antti Valtokari: Head of Digital and Process Performance, acting*

*Fredrik Davidsson has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance and a member of the Global Executive Team as of May 1, 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058


HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 38 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,600 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


