Huhtamäki Oyj

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11.4.2022 AT 8:30 EEST

Huhtamaki’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé to resume his duties on April 19, 2022

Huhtamäki Oyj’s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé will resume his duties on April 19, 2022. On December 21, 2021, Huhtamaki announced that he was diagnosed with cancer and had to take a leave of absence.

Thomas Geust, who has acted as interim Deputy CEO, will continue in his role as CFO. Interim Chief Operating Officer Eric Le Lay will continue in his role as President Fiber and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania. These changes will be effective on April 18, 2022.

As of April 19, 2022, the Huhtamaki Global Executive Team consists of the following members:

Charles Héaulmé: President and Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Geust: Chief Financial Officer

Marco Hilty: President, Flexible Packaging

Eric Le Lay: President, Fiber and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania

Ann O'Hara: President, North America

Thomasine Kamerling: Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications

Marina Madanat: Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

Sami Pauni: Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel

Ingolf Thom: Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety

Antti Valtokari: Head of Digital and Process Performance, acting*

*Fredrik Davidsson has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance and a member of the Global Executive Team as of May 1, 2022.

