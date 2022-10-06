Huhtamäki Oyj

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 6.10.2022 AT 10:00



Huhtamaki publishes its Q3 2022 Interim Report on October 21, 2022

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q3 2022 Interim Report on Friday, October 21, 2022, approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (EEST). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at www.huhtamaki.com/investors .

Teleconference

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined webcast and teleconference on the same day at 9:30 Finnish time. Huhtamaki´s President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The event will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, it can be followed real-time at:

https://huhtamaki.videosync.fi/2022-q3-results/

If you wish to ask questions, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5436

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5051 0086

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0211

US: +1 646 843 4609

Participant Passcode: 0422950#

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors .

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058





About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of over 19,000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com .



