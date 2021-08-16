U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,337.00
    -83.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,106.50
    -19.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.40
    -10.80 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.78
    -0.66 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1787
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.77
    +1.18 (+7.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3720
    -0.1980 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,224.10
    +1,299.57 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.55
    +73.06 (+6.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.27
    -62.44 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a major supplier of sustainable flexible packaging to global brand owners

Huhtamäki Oyj
·4 min read

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 16.8.2021 AT 11:45

Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a major supplier of sustainable flexible packaging to global brand owners

Huhtamaki has entered into an agreement to acquire Elif Holding A.Ş. (Elif), a major supplier of sustainable flexible packaging to global FMCG brand owners, with operations in Turkey and in Egypt. With this acquisition, Huhtamaki reinforces its position as a leading flexible packaging company in emerging markets and strengthens its existing flexible packaging business in attractive consumer product categories. In line with Huhtamaki’s 2030 growth strategy, the acquisition adds scale in strategic geographies and supports Huhtamaki’s progress towards reaching its high sustainability ambitions. The acquisition also expands Huhtamaki’s technology capabilities and product range, allowing it to serve its customers even better.

Elif is a leader in sustainable flexible packaging in Europe, Middle East and Africa, serving major global brand owners

Founded in 1972, Elif is a trusted long-term partner for major global consumer brand owners in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Similarly to Huhtamaki, sustainability is embedded into Elif’s strategy and it is committed to the three areas of sustainability, environmental, social and governance and to enabling its customers to reach their sustainability goals by providing continuous innovation. Specialized in high-quality sustainable flexible packaging, Elif uses both post-industrial and post-consumer recycled polymers as raw materials. It also has an advanced system of collecting and utilizing production scrap from both its own as well as from customer locations. More than 90% of Elif’s current product portfolio is recyclable and the product portfolio also includes compostable films. In 2020, Elif’s net sales were approximately EUR 163 million (USD 195 million) and it employs approximately 1,500 highly skilled people in its two state-of-the art manufacturing locations in Istanbul, Turkey and Cairo, Egypt.

The acquisition of Elif supports Huhtamaki’s 2030 growth strategy and the achievement of its high sustainability ambitions

The acquisition of Elif supports Huhtamaki’s 2030 growth strategy by leveraging scale, strengthening capabilities and improving competitiveness. The acquisition adds state-of-the-art flexographic printing capability with in-house cliché production to the Huhtamaki technology offering. It expands Huhtamaki’s flexible packaging product range and creates cross-selling opportunities across customers and geographies. With the acquisition, Huhtamaki also expands its flexible packaging manufacturing footprint into Turkey, one of the top future growth countries. With the vast majority of Elif’s product range already recyclable or compostable, the acquisition is also a significant milestone in reaching Huhtamaki’s ambition to have 100% of its products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki: “I am thrilled to announce this acquisition. With a great portfolio, a strong focus on sustainability and high growth ambitions, Elif is a perfect fit for Huhtamaki. We are impressed by Elif’s focus on its customers with decades of strategic partnerships with blue-chip multinational companies who are leaders in their field and Elif’s strong and capable leadership team. Our 2030 growth strategy is particularly focused on sustainability and competitiveness, which Elif strongly supports. I look forward to working with Elif’s management to continue their success under the new ownership. I am delighted to welcome Elif’s Group CEO Selçuk Yarangűmelioğlu, Elif’s Group CFO and MEA GM Mehmet Çayirezmez, the leadership team and the entire Elif organization to the Huhtamaki family. We are looking forward to build on the existing strong foundations together, to further grow the business and deliver innovative sustainable packaging solutions to current and new customers globally.”

Selçuk Yarangűmelioğlu, CEO of Elif: “We are excited to join Huhtamaki, a company that shares our sustainability and growth vision. Elif has always been a dedicated partner for multinationals with a best-in-class asset base, service and quality. Under new ownership, we will continue to deliver sustainable solutions to our customer base globally, enhance our focus on fast-growing emerging markets, realize synergies through scale and expand our capabilities.”

Huhtamaki will acquire Elif for a cash free debt free purchase price of EUR 412 million (USD 483 million). The business will become part of Huhtamaki’s Flexible Packaging business segment. To support the financing of Huhtamaki’s acquisition of Elif, Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a bridge financing facility of USD 500 million with Citi, who has also acted as an advisor in the transaction. The transaction is subject to the approval of competition authorities in Turkey, and it is expected to be closed after regulatory approval. Both companies will continue to operate on a business-as-usual basis until closing.

For further information, please contact:
Media: Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Media Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7863
Investors: Calle Loikkanen, Head of IR and Financial Communications, tel. +358 10 686 7125

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Gold medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 82 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,200 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.

About Elif
Elif is a global benchmark flexible packaging company. In its two world-class plants with state-of-the-art machinery in Istanbul and Cairo, approximately 1,500 employees produce flexible packaging that is used in more than 200 production sites in over 50 countries.

Elif has a turnover of USD 195m and an export ratio of 62 percent in 2020. Elif enables customers to reach their sustainability goals by using more recycled content, bio-based materials, bio-degradable green PE, and fully recyclable HyPEr/PE laminate structures. Elif’s goal, to be achieved by 2025, is to develop packaging that is 100 percent recyclable, reusable, or compostable. Elif is a member of various initiatives and associations that advocate sustainable solutions and a circular economy, including Save Food, CEFLEX, UNGC, and UNICEF.


Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Gold Slips as UBS Tells Investors ‘Get Out’ Before Losses Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped as the dollar edged higher, with UBS Group AG warning investors to rethink their bullion holdings as the global economy recovers and the greenback strengthens into next year.“The message must be: if you have a tactical position, get out; if you have a strategic position, hedge it,” said Dominic Schnider, head of commodities and Asia Pacific foreign exchange at UBS Global Wealth Management CIO Office. “In a world that looks better, why would you want to hold so much in

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • SoFi in Good Financial Standing

    One way to evaluate the current state of the economy is by viewing which companies are succeeding. Fiscal environments characterized by high liquidity and low interest rates pave the way for more risk to be taken. Financial services firms like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) both posted quality Q2 earnings last week. SoFi provides student loan refinancing, but has transitioned to a broader lending platform. (See SoFi Technologies stock charts on TipRanks) Reporting on the positi

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • Big Canadian Pension Fund Hikes Its Position In Nio By 40%: What You Need to Know

    Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is one stock in which there is sustained retail as well as institutional interest. A 13-F filing done by one of Canada's largest pension funds Friday showed that it has increased its holdings in Nio. What Happened: Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board has hiked its Nio holdings from 192,337 shares at the end of the March quarter to 270,274 shares at the end of the June quarter, the filing revealed. In value terms, the stake increased from $7.5 million to $14.4 mi

  • Moderna’s Stock Crumbled This Week. Investors Are Questioning Its Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

    Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman. "China is in the midst of removing policy supports, which looks likely to restrain domestic demand growth and weigh on regional performance through the rest of this year," he added.

  • Analysis-Valuing China assets no easy task after $1 trillion wipeout

    Any veteran investor will tell you that financial markets overshoot when trouble hits, but what if that market is the world's second-largest economy and the government has decided the rules of the game have changed? China's months-long regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 has included big names in e-commerce, the gig economy, exam cramming and most recently online insurance. Close to $1 trillion in market value has been wiped off China Inc since February.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Activision, Boeing, Carvana, Moderna, Wendy's And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story takes a close look at what it will take to fix Boeing. Other featured articles discuss reliable growth stocks, whether inflation is different this time and who has the early lead in the metaverse. Also, see the prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine maker, a real estate investment trust, a video game leader, a fast-food chain and more. "Boeing's Fix-It Job: How the Company Can Win the Future" by Al Root explores why shares in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), the world's larges

  • Bullish: Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Forecasts

    Shareholders in Agenus Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGEN ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the stock market bottomed out in March 2020, investors have been treated to a record-breaking bounce-back rally. While some investors might be skittish about putting money to work with the market regularly knocking on the door of new highs, history has shown that, if you're a long-term investor who allows their investment thesis to play out, anytime is a great time to buy high-quality stocks. Don't let anyone tell you that brand-name, mega-cap stocks can't deliver big-time returns for investors.