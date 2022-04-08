U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

Huhtamaki signed a EUR 250 million term loan facility

Huhtamäki Oyj
·1 min read
Huhtam&#xe4;ki Oyj
Huhtamäki Oyj

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 8.4.2022 AT 16:30 EEST

Huhtamaki signed a EUR 250 million term loan facility

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a EUR 250 million term loan facility agreement with a maturity of two (2) years. The facility has a one-year extension option at the discretion of the lenders. The facility will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes of the Group.

The Mandated Lead Arrangers of the facility are Nordea and SEB.


For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 38 countries and 114 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 19,600 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.



