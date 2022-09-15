U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 2023

Huhtamäki Oyj
·1 min read
Huhtamäki Oyj
Huhtamäki Oyj

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15.9.2022 AT 19:00

Huhtamaki's financial reporting in 2023

In 2023, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Results 2022                                                      February 9
Annual Report 2022                                            Week commencing February 27
Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2023          April 27
Half-yearly Report, January 1 - June 30, 2023       July 20
Interim Report, January 1 - September 30, 2023   October 20

Huhtamaki observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. The silent period before publication of the 2022 Results is four weeks. The silent period before publication of the half-yearly report and interim reports starts on the last day of the reporting period in question.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications


About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 115 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of over 19,000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2021 net sales totaled EUR 3.6 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


