U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,588.00
    +128.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,192.75
    -109.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.30
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.15
    +4.48 (+5.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.80
    +9.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    +0.0230 (+0.66%)
     

  • Vix

    19.68
    +0.66 (+3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2385
    +0.0053 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0880
    +0.2910 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,125.38
    -137.94 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.47
    +0.26 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,670.40
    +38.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

HuidaGene Receives Orphan Drug Designation for Gene Therapy of Blindness

PR Newswire
·4 min read

SHANGHAI, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HuidaGene Therapeutics (辉大基因; HuidaGene), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on developing genomic medicine, announces that the US. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for HG004, HuidaGene's lead gene replacement therapy for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by RPE65 mutations. Patients who are suffering from RPE65 mutation-associated inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), a group of rare blinding conditions caused by biallelic RPE65 mutations, affect the retina and pass on to children.

Huidagene logo 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Huidagene Therapeutics)
Huidagene logo 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Huidagene Therapeutics)

"We are pleased to have received this significant regulatory feedback from the US FDA. Receiving ODD is an important milestone as we are advancing our HG004 gene replacement therapy program to clinical trial designed to provide safe, durable, and high-quality treatment to children and adults suffering from RPE65 mutation-associated inherited retinal diseases," said Xuan Yao, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HuidaGene. "It also underscores the importance of bringing this novel therapy to patients with severe visual impairment or blindness, and strongly motivates us to expedite the clinical development of HG004."

The Orphan Drug Act encourages the development of treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of rare diseases, defined as those affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. The designation affords HuidaGene the potential for certain benefits, including tax credits for clinical development, exemptions for certain FDA application fees, seven years of post-approval market exclusivity, and assistance in the drug development process. ODD will accelerate drug development and registration action in the US. HG004 will be eligible for certain development incentives, including FDA support for clinical studies. In January 2023, FDA has cleared HG004 investigational new drug (IND) application for the planned multi-national clinical trial and is currently being reviewed by the China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on this first AAV gene replacement therapy master protocol in different countries including China.

About RPE65 Mutation-Associated Inherited Retinal Diseases
Inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) are a group of rare blinding conditions caused by mutations in any 1 of more than 250 genes. Leber's congenital amaurosis (LCA), severe early childhood-onset retinal dystrophy (SECORD), early-onset severe retinal dystrophy (EOSRD), and retinitis pigmentosa (RP), which may all be grouped under the heading of RPE65 mutation-associated IRDs, are considered to represent a phenotypic continuum of the same disease. The RPE65 mutation-associated IRDs with a typical onset between birth and five years of age exhibit several common clinical findings, chiefly night blindness, progressive loss of visual fields, and loss of central vision.  The percentage of patients (with biallelic RPE65 mutations) meeting the World Health Organization (WHO) criteria for blindness increased with age and reached 100% after the age of 40 years. Given the often severe and early visual loss associated with RPE65 IRDs, other areas of development, including speech, social skills, and behavior, may also be delayed. There are approximately over 6,600 individuals living in the US diagnosed with RPE65 mutation-associated IRDs in 2023.

About HG004
HG004 is a gene replacement therapy drug which uses the recombinant non-adeno-associated virus serotype 2 (non-AAV2) vector to deliver a functional human RPE65 gene to the retina to restore, treat, and prevent blindness of children and adults with RPE65 mutation-associated IRDs. The extensive preclinical studies demonstrated superior  transduction efficiency of the RPE layer and the recovery of the retinal functions when HG004 compared to AAV2-mediated gene replacement therapy through the company's independently-developed Rpe65 gene knockout (KO) murine disease model using the clustered regularly interspaced palindromic repeats (CRISPR) genome-editing system. The murine disease model is found to mimic the retinal phenotypes and functions of patients with RPE65 mutation-associated IRDs. Based on the head-to-head preclinical comparison study of HG004 and AAV2 at the same dose,  the recovery of the retinal functions was increased by 67.6% (HG004) and 35.8% (AAV2 products) when compared to the wild-type mice in the Rpe65 knockout murine model at Week 17 after a single injection, suggesting that HG004 may potentially lower the total vector doses to reduce the risk of AAV vector-associated immunogenicity or ocular adverse events in humans.

About HuidaGene - 辉大基
HuidaGene Therapeutics (辉大基因) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on discovering, engineering, and developing CRISPR-based genetic medicine to rewrite the future of genomic medicine. Based in Shanghai and New Jersey, HuidaGene is committed to addressing patients' needs globally with various preclinical therapeutic programs covering ophthalmology, otology, myology, and neurology. We are currently advancing clinical programs in RPE65 mutation-associated IRDs and our preclinical pipeline, including programs in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, hereditary hearing loss, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and MECP2 duplication syndrome. Company's CRISPR-based therapeutics offer the potential to cure patients with life-threatening conditions by repairing the cause of their disease. HuidaGene is committed to transforming the future of genome-editing medicine.
For more information, please visit http://www.huidagene.com
or follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/huidagene

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huidagene-receives-orphan-drug-designation-for-gene-therapy-of-blindness-301787815.html

SOURCE Huidagene Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out

  • Cancer Patients Choose Lifestyle Over More Aggressive Treatment

    When the 81-year-old retiree in Connecticut was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she decided to have just part of her breast removed and skipped some treatment to keep her dance card full. More cancer patients are making decisions about their own care, informed by evidence that some people with breast and prostate cancer can choose less treatment without hurting survival. The shift is sparing them from side effects, even as it presents risks of some cancers progressing further than they would have after more aggressive care.

  • The secrets to longevity that help residents of America’s only blue zone city live healthier and longer lives

    In America's only blue zone, it's not only about exercise and diet. Residents treat their neighbors like family.

  • Exclusive-US to build $300 million database to fuel Alzheimer's research

    The U.S. National Institute on Aging (NIA) is funding a 6-year, up to $300 million project to build a massive Alzheimer's research database that can track the health of Americans for decades and enable researchers to gain new insights on the brain-wasting disease. The NIA, part of the government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), aims to build a data platform capable of housing long-term health information on 70% to 90% of the U.S. population, officials told Reuters of the grant, which had not been previously reported. "Real-world data is what we need to make a lot of decisions about the effectiveness of medications and looking really at a much broader population than most clinical trials can cover," Dr. Nina Silverberg, director of the NIA's Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers program, said in an interview.

  • Medicaid Eligibility Changes Set to Hit Hospitals, Insurers, States

    Millions could lose coverage as their Medicaid eligibility is reviewed, with financial effects rippling through the healthcare industry.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Micron Gets Caught in U.S.-China Crossfire

    China’s investigation into the computer-memory maker has sparked fears that Beijing is finally striking back at U.S. chip companies.

  • Tesla Sets a Quarterly Record for Deliveries. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

    Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, up from 405,278 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from the 310,048 vehicles delivered in the year-ago period.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Nikki Haley Went From Friend to Foe of Government Aid for Boeing

    The Republican 2024 presidential hopeful is drawing flak over the aerospace company’s role in her political career.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, WWE, Life Storage, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and WWE is being acquired by Endeavor.

  • Oil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets, though the dollar failed to hold onto its early gains. Brent crude futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.77% to $84.52 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas