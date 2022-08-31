U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,001.25
    +13.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,889.00
    +114.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,415.50
    +56.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.20
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.29
    +0.65 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.10
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.32
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0021
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1661
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5650
    -0.1840 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,298.24
    +145.89 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.92
    +3.52 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,006.81
    -188.77 (-0.67%)
     

Huion Released the 1st Generation of Huion Note

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huion, dedicated to designing and manufacturing pen tablets, pen displays and relevant accessories, launched the 1st generation of Huion Note on August 31, 2022 (Shenzhen, China).

Compared to the Huion regular pen tablets and pen displays, Huion Note is portable. The ideal dimension and premium PU leather cover make its overall shape delicate, and the simple but high-end design makes it an elegant feel.

This digital notebook can be widely used by business people, office workers, and campus students to improve working efficiency without changing the traditional method of taking notes.

It's compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, meaning the users can dive into the unit on the go.

What Makes It Outstanding?

  • Battery-free Digital Pen
    Huion Note comes with Huion Scribo 2, the second generation of Huion Scribo, which uses the passive EMR technology for battery-free. It's powered by PenTech 3.0 to shorten retraction distance and ensure accurate lines and strokes. That helps to provide a better writing experience. Huion Scribo 2 supports 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity to bring users a smooth writing feeling.

  • Bluetooth 5.0
    Bluetooth 5.0 is not the latest technology but is leading the market's competitors. To pair the device, we can scan the QR code on the Huion Note (download and install the Huion Note APP on your phone/tablet first) or select "Huion Note" on the list of paired devices.

  • Additional Functions

- Time-synced notes
- Add recordings
- Notes & audio playback simultaneously
- Support merging & splitting notes

Huion Note is feature-rich and properly applies to office people and students. For instance, it supports synchronizing users' notes on Huion Note to their phone/tablet in real-time.

What's more, Huion Note allows you to record the sounds simultaneously while taking notes, and it resembles what you thought at the moment when you made a note. That's why we say it's perfect for people who need meeting minutes and taking notes.

Final Words

With a 1300mAh battery, Huion Note has a long battery life of 18 hours. It's convenient for the users to sketch and take notes anytime, anywhere.

Huion Note marks an essential innovation: the appearance and its technology. You can expect its promising performance, and we believe Huion will never let you down.

(PRNewsfoto/绘王)
(PRNewsfoto/绘王)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huion-released-the-1st-generation-of-huion-note-301609925.html

SOURCE Huion

