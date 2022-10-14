U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.74
    -3.37 (-3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.40
    -27.60 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.16
    -0.76 (-4.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9729
    -0.0054 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1174
    -0.0156 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6880
    +1.5060 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,185.31
    -258.59 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.29
    -12.89 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Huize Holding Limited Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notification from Nasdaq

Huize Holding Limited
·4 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced it has received a notification letter dated October 12, 2022 (the “Notice”) from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Notice has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until April 10, 2023, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by April 10, 2023, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards, with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement. In this case, the Company will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

The Nasdaq notification letter does not affect the Company’s business operations, and the Company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance within the prescribed grace period.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting, and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize’s goal and strategies; Huize’s expansion plans; Huize’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize’s expectation regarding the demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize’s expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
investor@huize.com

Media Relations
mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen

In China
Ms. Jasmine Zhu
Phone: +852 2117 0861
Email: jasmine.zhu@christensencomms.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Rivian's Shares Fell 7.5% on Friday

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) sank in Friday morning trading. At that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.3%. A number of factors were working against Rivian's shares.

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Falling This Afternoon

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were initially trading higher at the market open on Friday before market traders turned their attention back to the economy, which sent most stocks down today. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, the stock was trading down 5.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.3%. The sell-off comes after another analyst issued a positive note on Tesla ahead of next week's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Where Will Block Be in 5 Years?

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the well-known fintech innovator headed by tech genius Jack Dorsey, has experienced a slowdown in recent quarters. Where could Block be five years from now, and is the stock a buy today? Block has come a long way from selling those little white squares that small merchants plugged into their smartphones to accept card payments.

  • Kroger, Albertsons stocks down amid news of $24.6 billion merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s David Briggs discusses stock performance for Kroger and Albertsons amid news that Kroger has acquired the U.S. grocer in a $24.6 billion merger.

  • The past two decades of low inflation and near-zero interest rates were an ‘aberration,’ BofA says. Get ready for an economic ‘regime change’

    Inflation and higher interest rates could be here to stay. BofA says changing demographics, deglobalization, and underinvestment in energy production have created a new “regime” for the global economy.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Dan Loeb. To skip our analysis of Dan Loeb’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb. Daniel Seth Loeb is the CEO and […]

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The telecommunications company has invested billions in 5G technology, becoming one of only three companies providing the service in the U.S. Still, there is more to consider to determine if Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is a buy right now.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders sold US$175m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    The fact that multiple The Charles Schwab Corporation ( NYSE:SCHW ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares...

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Powering Down Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) appears poised to end the week on a dour note. Shares of the hydrogen fuel cell specialist plunged Friday morning after management provided a business update and warned investors that the company's top-line growth in 2022 may not be as robust as it had previously expected. As of 11:57 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down 6.7%.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Higher Today

    United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is reportedly closing in on a massive order for new jets. Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of two companies that could benefit from the order, is flying high as a result, with shares up as much as 3% in Friday morning trading. Boeing shares by and large have been in a holding pattern for some time.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • ‘This is not QE or QT. This is none of those.’ Why the U.S. Treasury is exploring debt buybacks

    The U.S. Treasury Department put an item on its agenda Friday to start talking with primary dealers about the potential for it to buy back some of its older debt to help keep markets functioning smoothly.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Why Nutanix Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) skyrocketed Friday morning after The Wall Street Journal reported that the cloud-computing company is exploring a sale after receiving some takeover interest. Investors were excited about the potential for the company to make a deal, and had pushed Nutanix's share price up by 23.5% as of 11:23 a.m. ET. The WSJ article offered no specific details about the possible sale, but referenced "people familiar with the matter" as saying that Nutanix will likely target private equity and industry players.

  • Amazon releases results of its ‘Prime Early Access Sale’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down the release of Amazon’s ‘Prime Early Access Sale’ results.

  • Should I take Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting paid ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • AT&T Inc. (T) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Zscaler Stock Was Down This Week

    Week to date, shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) were down 18% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock fell sharply after company President Amit Sinha announced he would resign on Oct. 21 to take a CEO position at a privately held technology business. Sinha is not leaving for a competitor, according to Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci, who confirmed that information with the company.