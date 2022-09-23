Huize Holding Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Strong business performance: Gross Written Premiums (“GWP”) facilitated on our platform in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 30.5% to RMB871.8 million from RMB668.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. First-year premiums (“FYP”) and renewal premiums facilitated on our platform in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 59.9% and 6.1% to RMB484.9 million and RMB386.9 million from RMB303.2 million and RMB364.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, respectively.

Resilient revenue growth with effective cost control: Operating revenue increased by 13.5% year-over-year to RMB248.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Operating expenses decreased by 17.6% year-over-year to RMB118.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Solid balance sheet and liquidity: As of June 30, 2022, our cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB294.4 million (US$44.0 million).

Cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to approximately 8.2 million, compared to 8.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. We cooperated with 100 insurer partners, including 57 life and health insurance companies and 43 property & casualty insurance companies, as of June 30, 2022.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize commented, “We are very pleased to report another set of resilient operating and financial results in the second quarter of 2022, despite the challenging macro environment and disruptions caused by regional pandemic restrictions in China. Our remarkable results were underpinned by our proven ability to satisfy the long-term insurance needs of emerging middle-class consumers through both online and offline channels, and our successful execution on the group-wide organizational structure optimization resulting in continued cost savings during the quarter.

We continued to work with our insurer partners to co-develop a wide range of long-term customized savings and protection products which have received overwhelming demand from our users. In the second quarter, GWP for co-developed insurance products accounted for 59.6% of the total GWP facilitated on our platform, and the GWP contribution of our long-term insurance products remained above 90% for the eleventh consecutive quarter. We maintain our guidance and expect to achieve quarterly profitability in the second half of 2022, demonstrating our confidence in the gradual recovery in total revenue and the improving operating efficiency.

Last quarter, we set a strategic roadmap for the next three years to build an omnichannel digital insurance service ecosystem that integrates “Agents, Businesses, Customers (ABC)”. We have achieved satisfactory progress in executing the “ABC” business plans. To customers, the average ticket size of long-term savings products, in terms of FYP, was over RMB44,000 in the second quarter, demonstrating our ability to deepen engagement with our high-value customers through our proven online platform, expanding offline service coverage, as well as product innovation. To businesses, we have developed and exported our technology to insurance companies to support their digital customer relationship management, underwriting risk management and insurance claims. To agents, we have registered insurance agents covering Beijing, Shanghai, Sichuan, Guangdong and Shenzhen. By empowering them with diversified product offerings, digital business tools and customer service support, FYP facilitated by the “To-A” business has reached RMB56.6 million in the first 6 months of 2022. Going forward, we believe the “ABC” business plans will provide us with tremendous opportunities to enhance shareholder value and sustain our long-term business growth.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB871.8 million (US$130.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 30.5% from RMB668.0 million in the same period of 2021. Of the GWP facilitated in the second quarter of 2022, first year premiums (“FYP”) accounted for RMB484.9 million (or 55.6% of total GWP), an increase of 59.9% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB386.9 million (or 44.4% of total GWP), an increase of 6.1% year-over-year.

Operating revenue was RMB248.2 million (US$37.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 13.5% from RMB218.6 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in FYP facilitated.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB173.7 million (US$25.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 14.0% from RMB152.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher marketing channel cost and was in line with the increase in operating revenue.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses decreased by 23.6% year-over-year to RMB59.5 million (US$8.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB77.9 million in the same period of 2021, which was primarily due to a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses, and a decrease in salaries and employment benefits.



General and administrative expenses were RMB34.7 million (US$5.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14.1% from RMB40.4 million in the same period of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employment benefits, and a decrease in rental and utilities expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB24.3 million (US$3.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5.4% from RMB25.7 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in personnel costs.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders and Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders

Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB39.4 million (US$5.9 million), compared to a net loss of RMB77.2 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB37.5 million (US$5.6 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB83.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2022, the combined balance of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB294.4 million (US$44.0 million), compared to RMB381.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 357,257 ADSs for a total amount of approximately US$0.5 million, under its share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company has been authorized to repurchase up to US$5 million ADSs by March 18, 2023, as previously announced on March 18, 2022.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company’s preliminary assessment of the current market conditions, the Company currently expects to achieve quarterly profitability in the second half of 2022. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change as a result of various market uncertainties.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting, and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31 As of June 30

2021 2022

RMB RMB USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 381,158 294,390 43,951 Restricted cash 183,408 125,222 18,695 Contract assets - 59,066 8,818 Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment 777,262 258,822 38,641 Insurance premium receivables 1,217 1,099 164 Amounts due from related parties 128 668 100 Deferred costs - 1,715 256 Prepaid expense and other receivables 77,511 101,432 15,143 Total current assets 1,420,684 842,414 125,768 Non-current assets Restricted cash 44,418 24,481 3,655 Contract assets - 3,600 537 Property, plant and equipment, net 48,461 43,485 6,492 Intangible assets, net 21,626 54,095 8,076 Deferred tax assets 605 605 90 Long-term investments 73,001 77,912 11,632 Operating lease right-of-use assets 247,819 233,531 34,865 Goodwill 461 461 69 Other assets 379 325 49 Total non-current assets 436,770 438,495 65,465 Total assets 1,857,454 1,280,909 191,233 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 216,710 251,240 37,509 Accounts payable 680,369 251,452 37,541 Insurance premium payables 124,019 45,766 6,833 Contract liabilities 7,236 5,178 773 Provisions - 334 50 Other payables and accrued expenses 71,255 59,245 8,844 Payroll and welfare payable 93,451 45,671 6,819 Income taxes payable 2,440 2,440 364 Operating lease liabilities 14,886 14,485 2,163 Amount due to related parties 11,875 5,794 865 Total current liabilities 1,222,241 681,605 101,761 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 20,000 - - Deferred tax liabilities 4,892 13,096 1,955 Operating lease liabilities 249,183 248,573 37,111 Payroll and welfare payable 225 152 23 Total non-current liabilities 274,300 261,821 39,089 Total liabilities 1,496,541 943,426 140,850 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares 62 62 9 Class B common shares 10 10 1 Treasury stock (9,545 ) (12,787 ) (1,909 ) Additional paid-in capital 896,772 900,942 134,507 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,295 ) (21,582 ) (3,222 ) Accumulated deficit (499,940 ) (528,760 ) (78,943 ) Total shareholders’ equity 360,064 337,885 50,443 Non-controlling interests 849 (402 ) (60 ) Total shareholders’ equity 360,913 337,483 50,383 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,857,454 1,280,909 191,233

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

Operating revenue Brokerage income 217,268 231,802 34,607 949,898 523,620 78,174 Other income 1,353 16,422 2,452 3,704 24,087 3,596 Total operating revenue 218,621 248,224 37,059 953,602 547,707 81,770 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue (151,969 ) (163,070 ) (24,346 ) (708,665 ) (311,330 ) (46,480 ) Other cost (418 ) (10,643 ) (1,589 ) (1,189 ) (12,058 ) (1,800 ) Total operating costs (152,387 ) (173,713 ) (25,935 ) (709,854 ) (323,388 ) (48,280 ) Selling expenses (77,853 ) (59,537 ) (8,889 ) (154,829 ) (133,455 ) (19,924 ) General and administrative expenses (40,399 ) (34,730 ) (5,185 ) (94,460 ) (72,988 ) (10,897 ) Research and development expenses (25,742 ) (24,314 ) (3,630 ) (44,575 ) (47,657 ) (7,115 ) Total operating costs and expenses (296,381 ) (292,294 ) (43,639 ) (1,003,718 ) (577,488 ) (86,216 ) Operating loss (77,760 ) (44,070 ) (6,580 ) (50,116 ) (29,781 ) (4,446 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest expenses (657 ) (1,290 ) (193 ) (877 ) (2,545 ) (380 ) Unrealized exchange loss (9 ) (31 ) (5 ) (11 ) (45 ) (7 ) Investment (loss)/income (482 ) 357 53 (241 ) (1,782 ) (266 ) Others, net 1,402 5,271 787 4,040 6,722 1,004 Loss before income tax, and share of loss of equity method investee (77,506 ) (39,763 ) (5,938 ) (47,205 ) (27,431 ) (4,095 ) Income tax expense 1,529 - - - - - Share of loss of equity method investee (1,200 ) (199 ) (30 ) (1,451 ) (2,640 ) (394 ) Net loss (77,177 ) (39,962 ) (5,968 ) (48,656 ) (30,071 ) (4,489 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (585 ) (87 ) - (1,251 ) (187 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders (77,177 ) (39,377 ) (5,881 ) (48,656 ) (28,820 ) (4,302 ) Net loss (77,177 ) (39,962 ) (5,968 ) (48,656 ) (30,071 ) (4,489 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (4,693 ) 6,375 952 (3,470 ) 5,713 853 Comprehensive loss (81,870 ) (33,587 ) (5,016 ) (52,126 ) (24,358 ) (3,636 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (585 ) (87 ) - (1,251 ) (187 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders (81,870 ) (33,002 ) (4,929 ) (52,126 ) (23,107 ) (3,449 ) Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net profit per share Basic and diluted 1,021,197,639 1,020,237,707 1,020,237,707 1,022,075,704 1,023,005,019 1,023,005,019 Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic and diluted (0.08 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.00 )

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net loss attributable to common shareholders (77,177 ) (39,377 ) (5,881 ) (48,656 ) (28,820 ) (4,302 ) Share-based compensation expenses (6,119 ) 1,920 287 4,108 3,703 553 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders (83,296 ) (37,457 ) (5,594 ) (44,548 ) (25,117 ) (3,749 )



