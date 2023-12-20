Huizenga, fellow lawmakers pen letter urging federal decision on Palisades restart

A bipartisan group of congressional representatives from Michigan and New Jersey are urging the federal government to make a decision on the potential restart of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.

Nine congress members sent a letter to United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chair Chris Hanson asking for “swift consideration” of Palisades owner Holtec International’s loan application to the Department of Energy.

Among the lawmakers involved is Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan’s 4th District. The district includes Covert Township, where Palisades is located, plus all of Allegan County and southern Ottawa County.

Other signees were Michigan Republicans Jack Bergman, John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg, Michigan Democrats Hilary Scholten, Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens, New Jersey Democrat Donald Norcross and New Jersey Republican Jeff Van Drew.

Holtec was founded in New Jersey.

Holtec is attempting to restart operations at Palisades, which went offline for decommissioning in May 2022. An initial, unsuccessful attempt to restart the plant was announced in September 2022. The second, ongoing attempt launched in early 2023.

In their letter, the lawmakers highlighted the generating capability of Palisades and the economic effects of restarting the plant.

“Repowering Palisades could significantly grow the region’s economy, strengthen our domestic energy security, and return safe, reliable, and carbon-free generation back to the electrical grid,” they wrote.

“Restoring Palisades’ 800 megawatts of baseload generation, which is sufficient to reliably power more than 800,000 homes with clean energy, would be critical to addressing our nation’s fast-growing energy needs. In addition to clean energy benefits, Palisades has the potential to directly drive economic growth and create hundreds of highly skilled jobs, including a union workforce and long-term opportunities in STEM fields.

“(W)e urge the Department of Energy to give its fair, full, and swift consideration to the application. Buy-in from all parties will be necessary to make Palisades an operational success now and for future generations.”

The letter calls for the NRC to ensure “the most stringent” safety standards while asking for “prompt attention.”

“Throughout this process and going forward, we expect NRC to utilize its full independent oversight authorities to ensure the most stringent standards of safety,” it reads. “On behalf of the communities we represent, we thank you for your prompt attention to this important matter.”

Securing a loan from the Department of Energy is one of the key pieces remaining in Holtec’s efforts to restart the plant. A company official told The Sentinel in early December that Holtec has “a high degree of confidence” in its application and is “actively working” with DoE staff.

Holtec is also awaiting regulatory approval from the NRC, necessary to reauthorize operations at the plant. The restart plan also requires plant inspections, equipment upgrades and modifications, and rehiring and training staff.

Although the DoE loan and regulatory decisions still loom, Holtec has cleared several hurdles. A power purchase agreement was secured with Wolverine Power Cooperative in September and Michigan bookmarked $150 million in its 2024 budget to aid the plant’s transition from decommissioning to operations.

