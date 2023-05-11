Hulamin (JSE:HLM) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Hulamin (JSE:HLM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Hulamin, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = R538m ÷ (R6.3b - R2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Hulamin has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average it falls behind.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Hulamin's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Hulamin has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 81% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning R0.2 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 38% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Hulamin may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 45% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, Hulamin has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 35% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

