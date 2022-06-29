U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Huli'tun Health Society receives funding to install a fitness playground at Huli'tun Health Centre in Halalt, B.C.

·3 min read

Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize public spaces and grow vibrant communities

HALALT, BC, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Halalt, like so many places across British Columbia, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors to refreshed outdoor public spaces.

Huli’tun Health Society receives funding to install a fitness playground at Huli’tun Health Centre in Halalt, B.C. (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces have laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading exisiting community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $270,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Huli'tun Health Society.

This funding will allow the Society to build and install a fitness playground at the Huli'tun Health Centre in Halalt. Project activities include the purchase of timber, rubber surfacing and equipment, plus associated installation. The playground will encourage local youth and adults to participate in physical and social activities, leading to enhanced health and well-being.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. It is providing $500 million over two years for Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure. The Government of Canada is committed to rejuvenating public spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is supporting economic development in communities across British Columbia. We have helped put small-and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities thrive well into the future."
-        The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"We graciously acknowledge the Government of Canada's significant contribution to supporting improvements in our communities. This project provides a beautiful place for community members to gather and partake in fun and fitness which this new facility will provide. As we move towards the end of the pandemic, the health and wellbeing of our community is paramount and this project will aid in our recovery."
-       Chief Richard Thomas, Lyackson First Nation
-       Chief James Thomas, Halalt First Nation
-       Debra Heald Health Director, Huli'tun Health Society

Quick Facts

  • CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity so that communities can:

  • Eligible recipients include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

  • Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

