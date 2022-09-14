U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.01
    +13.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,135.09
    +30.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.68
    +86.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.46
    +6.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    +0.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9984
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1542
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9940
    -1.6510 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,166.68
    +32.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.69
    -5.65 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Hull Coatings Market Is Expected to Gain a Significant Position USD 11.1 billion by 2029, with increasing demand from the global shipbuilding industry: Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·7 min read

The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the increasing production of leisure boats and cruise ships, an increase in ship repairs and maintenance activities, and rising demand from the oil and gas industry

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Hull Coatings Market.

The global hull coatings market is anticipated to gain exponential industry growth over the given forecast period of 2022-2029, with a projected value of USD 11.1 billion by 2029, from USD 6.1 billion in 2021, indexing a CAGR of 7.8 by the end of the aforementioned timeline.

The coating reduces the ship's hull's resistance to water while also acting as a corrosion barrier for metal hulls. Furthermore, the expansion of maritime transportation and infrastructure operations in both developed and developing countries is expected to drive the Hull Coatings market size higher during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF (300 Pages PDF with Insights):

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3414/hull-coatings-market/#request-a-sample

Eco-awareness and environmental regulations in developed and developing countries are driving demand for green coatings. Around the world, governing bodies have been concentrating on adopting greener alternatives, for lowering chemical's influence on marine life as well as humans and the environment.

  • April 12th 2022, Boero YachtCoatings will participate in the Sea You – Talks, an event that will consist of a series of conferences that will take place simultaneously with the SEA YOU-YACHT SALES & CHARTERS DAY (12-13 April 2022), at the Marina di Genova.

  • October 7, 2021- AkzoNobel’s hull management system sets new standards for marine industry

    • Ship owners can now make unrivalled fuel and emission savings after AkzoNobel’s International brand launched the marine industry’s most environmentally sustainable hull management package.

  • Hempel, for example, offers Hempaguard X7 hull marine coating, which provides improved water resistance while still providing a smooth surface below the waterline.

The expansion of maritime transportation and infrastructure operations is also expected to boost the demand of hull coatings treatment market.

The coating reduces the resistance of the ship’s hull to water while simultaneously acting as a corrosion barrier for metal hulls. In addition, the expansion of maritime transportation and infrastructure operations in both established and developing nations is expected to drive the Hull Coatings market size higher over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific countries are expected to present good opportunities for market players to market hull coatings products in these regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the worldwide hull coatings market. APAC dominated the Hull Coatings industry, with a market share of more than 35%, followed by North America and Europe. During the study period, the presence of emerging countries with large customer bases, such as China and India, as well as low-cost labour, a thriving manufacturing sector, and expanding Hull construction projects in China, Japan, and India, all contributed to the growth of the Hull coating market share in APAC.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute/Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 6.1 billion in 2021

USD 11.1 billion by 2029

CAGR

7.8% (2022 - 2029)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022 - 2029

Historical Data

2017

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Material Type, End-Use Industry and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Boero Bartolomeo SpA, GLS Coatings Ltd, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Henkel, Hemple A/S, PPG Industries, Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

Key Market Opportunities

The expansion of maritime transportation and infrastructure operations in both developed and developing economies would propel the Hull Coatings industry size upwards over the forecast period

Key Market Drivers

  • Environmental regulations and eco-awareness are boosting demand for Hull coatings in both developed and developing countries.


Key Highlights

  • Vessels segment dominated the market in 2022 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, with the growing ship building industry in the Asia-Pacific region, along with the increasing production rates of leisure boats and cruise ships around the world.

  • Innovation & development of eco-friendly hull coatings is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

  • Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the growth is majorly driven by the growing demand from the ship-building industry.

Competitive Landscape of the Hull Coatings Market Share Analysis:

The hull coatings market’s competitive landscape will include market competition examination, by company, its respective overview, business description, product portfolio, key financials, etc. We also include market probability scenarios, a PEST analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, supply-chain analysis, as well as market expansion strategies.

Key players in Global hull coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Boero Bartolomeo SpA, GLS Coatings Ltd, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Henkel, Hemple A/S, PPG Industries, Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

Key Market Segments: Hull coatings Market

Hull Coatings Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

  • Self-Polishing Coatings

  • Biocide-Free Fouling Release Coatings

Hull Coatings Market by Application, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

  • Vessels

  • Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers

  • Bulk Carriers

  • Crude Oil Tankers

  • Cruise Vessels

  • Rigs

Hull Coatings Market by Regions, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Market Trends

Vessels Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

Anti-fouling hull coating applications dominate the market studied, due to the increasing production of offshore ships, including passenger and cargo, along with offshore drilling activities.

- Anti-fouling hull coatings are primarily applied to the under-water parts of a ship or yacht, to reduce the growth of the organisms and microbes in the parts attached to the hull. The coatings provide enhancement and durability, along with providing benefits, such as self-cleaning and graffiti resistance.

- Its self-polishing resin and biocide, such as cuprous oxide, along with a booster biocide, help prevent bio-fouling organisms.

- Hull coatings, owing to their excellent adhesion and anti-corrosive properties (which help increase the durability of hulls), as well as their aesthetic properties, have become an integral part of the marine industry.

- With the recovery of prices in the oil and gas industry, the exploration and production processes have started increasing across the world. The major increase in oil and gas offshore exploration activities is noticed in North Sea, North America, and the Middle Eastern region. Additionally, the demand for vessels is also increasing in these regions.

- Besides, the demand for passenger, bulk containers, and container vessels is also increasing, with growing population and trade between nations.

- Such global trends have been leading to the growth of production in the shipbuilding industry, which is further expected to drive the demand for anti-fouling hull coatings in the coming years.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Marine Coatings Market

The global marine coatings market is expected to grow at more than 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.15 billion by 2029 from USD 2.93 billion in 2021.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3939/marine-coatings-market

Antireflection Coatings Market

The global antireflection coatings market is expected to grow at 7.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 8.31 billion by 2029 from USD 4.3 billion in 2021.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/8883/antireflection-coatings-market

Flat Glass Coatings Market

The global Flat Glass Coatings Market is expected to grow at a 13.35% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2845.7 million by 2029 from USD 921.3 million in 2021.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6297/flat-glass-coatings-market

In-Mold Coatings Market

The global in-mold coatings market is expected to grow at 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 35.5 billion by 2029 from USD 11.2 Billion in 2021.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Sees a Sharp Boost in Demand for EVs

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is "ecstatic" over the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which includes considerable subsidies for electric vehicles.

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Ethereum Merge Could Shine Light on Chinese Mining Influence, Says VC

    CEO of venture capital firm Sino Global Capital, Matthew Graham, weighs in on Ethereum’s upcoming Merge and what the “seminal” moment may reveal about Chinese miners on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover.”

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Green Flag for eBay

    eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is grappling with the headwinds from reopening economies. However, it has one green flag that could propel revenue and profits amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. This video highlights that factor.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes S

  • IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home

    On Sept. 14, the tech titan filed a request for proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub. This story explains the company's real estate needs and points to some landlords who may have an inside track on the deal.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices settle higher on talk of an SPR refill

    Oil futures settle higher on Wednesday, buoyed by speculation that the Biden administration may consider refilling the U.S. oil reserve at $80 a barrel and a weekly decline in U.S. gasoline supplies, even as crude stocks post an increase.

  • Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push

    Ford dealers have until Oct. 31 to decide how much they are going to pay to become 'EV-certified.'

  • Tesla plans to expand German plant off table for now - rbb

    Carmaker Tesla's plans to expand its factory grounds in Germany are on hold for the time being after being taken off the agenda of the local municipal council, broadcaster rbb reported. The mayor of Gruenheide, about an hour's drive from Berlin, where Tesla has its "gigafactory", removed the item for the September meeting citing a need for more clarification and could not say whether the issue would be addressed this year, rbb reported. Tesla in Germany was not immediately available for comment.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IBM offloads $16B in pension obligations to MetLife, Prudential

    IBM, one of the Triangle’s largest employers, has transferred $16 billion in pension obligations to Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) and MetLife (NYSE: MET). IBM (NYSE: IBM), which has one of its largest campuses in Research Triangle Park, disclosed the news in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

  • ‘This is never factored into the equation.’ One big thing people forget to consider when thinking about how much they need to retire

    Question 1: What are my expectations for retirement? How much you need to retire depends on your expectations for life in retirement. In other words, before asking yourself how much you need to retire, you should be asking yourself this: What are my expectations for retirement?

  • What’s coming next in Putin’s energy war

    The war in Ukraine has turned against Russia. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has some potent weapons he can deploy, and an energy war with the West is erupting in parallel with the military war in Ukraine.