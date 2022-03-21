U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.76
    +0.64 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3167
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.5710
    +0.4010 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,157.54
    -232.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.48
    +14.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

HULL STREET ENERGY ACQUIRES MINORITY STAKE IN CALIFORNIA NATURAL GAS-FIRED PLANT

·2 min read

BETHESDA, Md., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After acquiring a substantial majority of the Crockett Cogeneration facility in December 2021, Hull Street Energy has now acquired the remaining outstanding interests in the facility through the purchase of Osaka Gas USA's minority, 8.3% interest. The Crockett Cogeneration facility is located in Crockett, California and provides 240 megawatts of critical generation and reliability services to the Bay Area.

Since its acquisition, the Crocket facility has been managed by Hull Street Energy's critical power infrastructure business unit, Milepost Power, which was formed to enable the next wave of growth in the electricity industry. With the acquisition of Osaka's outstanding interest, Milepost will be able to fully optimize the entity capital structure and plant operations. The Crockett plant will continue to support regional reliability standards, allowing for the integration of new variable renewable energy resources as California works to achieve its climate goals.

Hull Street Energy affiliates own 53 power generation stations providing over 1,200 MW of renewable, gas-fired, and dual-fueled generation capacity to support grid operations throughout the United States.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy.

About Hull Street Energy, LLC

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

About Milepost Power

Milepost Power owns and manages flexible, dependable and clean natural gas and dual fuel electric generating plants in North America, providing electricity and critical reliability service to the grid. Its power plants and analytically driven risk management protocols position the company to play an increasingly important role as the industry transitions to include more renewable generation resources. Milepost Power is an affiliate of Hull Street Energy. For further information please see www.milepostpower.com.

Media Contact:
press@hullstreetenergy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hull-street-energy-acquires-minority-stake-in-california-natural-gas-fired-plant-301507159.html

SOURCE Hull Street Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance

    Nebraska cattlemen plan to build their own butchering plant to bypass America’s meat-processing giants, which they say underpay for livestock even as inflation drives up food prices.

  • Why Anaplan Stock Was on Fire on Monday

    Shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging by as much as 28.1% in early trading. Anaplan announced on Sunday that it had reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo for $66 per share. It also represents a premium of approximately 46% to the volume-weighted average price of Anaplan stock for the five-day period that ended on March 18, according to a press release issued by the company.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Nike posts huge Q3 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down Nike shares soaring upon a strong Q3 earnings beat.

  • Today’s stock market choppiness is ‘directly related’ to Fed Chair Powell’s comments: Strategist

    Quant Insight CEO Mahmood Noorani and Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO Robert Schein join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rate hike cycles impacting the market, volatility levels, inflation, and opportunities in the tech and energy sectors.

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Fell Today

    Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell nearly 5% today after a big investor took a short position in the company, which currently has a nearly $38.5 billion market cap. Veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who rose to prominence by shorting Enron before scandal engulfed the energy and commodities company and eventually took it out of business, now thinks Coinbase is overvalued. Chanos of Kynikos Associates told CNBC Friday that he thinks Coinbase is a "bubble stock."

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • Why Rivian Shares Dropped Today

    As Elon Musk noted, manufacturing is hard. But several things are starting to make it even harder for Rivian.

  • The Boeing 737 Crash Isn’t Worrying the Market. How We Know.

    A China Eastern 737-800 went down Monday. Boeing shares dropped, but other aerospace stocks held up better.