Hulu changes its policy to allow ads about political issues like abortion and gun control after backlash from Democrats

"The Handmaid's Tale" Hulu

Disney confirmed that Hulu is now accepting political issue ads.

Hulu received backlash from Democrats this week after declining ads about gun safety and abortion.

Streamers aren't bound by the same rules as broadcasters, which largely can't deny political ads.

Hulu, the Disney-operated streaming service, has started accepting ads about political issues, a Disney spokesperson confirmed to Insider on Wednesday. Axios was the first to confirm the news.

Disney said that Hulu now accepts ads "covering a wide spectrum of policy positions," but can request edits.

The change comes after Hulu received harsh backlash from Democrats this week after The Washington Post reported that the service had declined to run the party's ads about key issues like abortion rights and gun safety.

One of the rejected ads claimed that "Republicans are more devoted to the gun lobby than taking common-sense action to make our kids safe."

The Senate Democrats Twitter account tweeted on Monday that Hulu's "shady policies amount to outrageous political censorship."

The DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) tweeted, "Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans' extreme agenda on abortion — Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people."

Hulu had already accepted candidate ads but rejected political issue ads. Streaming services like Hulu aren't bound by the same rules as broadcast networks, like Disney's ABC, which largely can't refuse to run political advertising.

But with Hulu's policy change, it now matches Disney's cable networks, like FX and ESPN, in allowing both candidate ads and issue-based ads.

Disney's full statement is below:

"After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu's political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company's general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+. Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards."

Read the original article on Business Insider