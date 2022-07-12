Hulu hits record 58 Emmy nominations, underdog Apple TV+ gets 51

The nominations for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today, and once again, it was dominated by streaming services. Apple TV+ showed improvement compared to its older competitors, and Hulu hit a record of 58 Emmy nominations.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between HBO Max and Netflix continues. HBO Max’s “Succession” is now the most nominated show of the year with 25 nods, whereas Netflix’s “Squid Game” got 14 noms. "Squid Game" will make history as well since it is the first non-English-language show to compete in the Outstanding Drama category.

Today, Apple TV+ scored 51 nominations for its content, up from the 35 nominations it got last year. The 51 total is an impressive increase, representing the underdog’s efforts to continue offering quality original TV shows in its library.

Hulu more than doubled its haul to 58 noms, a drastic jump from 26 last year. In 2018, Hulu’s content was nominated 27 times, which was considered a record number for Hulu. Four years later, the 14-year-old streamer has managed to get a total number slightly above a two-year-old streaming service Apple TV+.

Hulu’s total is thanks to its series “Only Murder in the Building” and “Dopesick,” which received 17 and 14 nominations, respectively.

Apple’s comedy series “Ted Lasso” earned a total of 20 nominations — the same as last year -- and the new sci-fi workplace drama series “Severance” takes 14. The "Ted Lasso" total is significant, being that the show is still relatively new and is running up against critically acclaimed "Succession," which is only ahead by five nods.

“Ted Lasso” won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 and is in the running to do it again this year. Last year, the comedy series “Ted Lasso” broke records as the most nominated freshman comedy, beating previous record-holder "Glee." Apple also announced that it was the first streaming service to secure an Emmy Award in a program category in its second year of eligibility.

The competition between HBO and Netflix at the Emmys has been going on for a decade. This year, HBO and HBO Max are getting ahead with 140 nominations, while Netflix has 105.

In 2021, HBO and HBO Max had 130 nominations. In addition to “Succession” becoming the most nominated show of the year, it also broke the record for most Emmy nominations for a drama series in a single year with 14 total noms in the acting categories.

Netflix received 129 noms last year, so the fact that it only has 105 this time around is a considerable difference. Plus, the service is having trouble keeping subscribers so this doesn't look good for them. The milestone for “Squid Game” gives them some points along with the 13 nominations for the fourth season of "Stranger Things."

Compared to the other streamers, Disney+ took the biggest flop, getting 34 compared to 71 nominations in 2021. Amazon secured 30, an increase of 10 nominations from last year.

Peacock only managed to grab three nominations and Paramount+ got 11.