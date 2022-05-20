U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,848.52
    -52.27 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,896.86
    -356.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.78
    -213.71 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.94
    -26.28 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.30
    +0.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.23 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0036 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8060
    -0.0490 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2479
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7890
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,985.51
    -1,283.80 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    645.47
    -27.90 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

You can get Hulu for just $1 a month for National Streaming Day—watch 'Candy' and 'The Kardashians'

Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
·1 min read
Hulu is just $1 a month right now in celebration of National Streaming Day.
Hulu is just $1 a month right now in celebration of National Streaming Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. 

If you've been thinking about signing up for Hulu, now's the time—for National Streaming Day, the network is offering a major discount on its ad-supported tier: Three months of Hulu for just $1 per month. These savings don't last for long though, so act fast if you're interested.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Through Friday, May 27, you can sign up for three months of Hulu for just $1 per month. The ad-supported plan usually costs $6.99 per month, so you'll save $5.99 each month for a total savings of $17.97, or 85% of the three-month cost.

You can stream critical favorites like 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Conversations with Friends' on Hulu.
You can stream critical favorites like 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Conversations with Friends' on Hulu.

Hulu is home to a number of popular original new series, including The Kardashians, Only Murders in the Building, Conversations with Friends and Candy. You can also stream popular network favorites on the platform, including What We Do in the Shadows, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, This Is Us and Grey's Anatomy. 

If you're a fan of Hulu's programming but still want more, consider signing up for the Disney+ bundle, which combines Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, or a savings of $7.98 per month for all three networks.

This current Hulu promotion is one of the best deals we've seen from the provider since Black Friday 2021. Act fast if you want to take advantage of this low rate—we don't expect to see another blockbuster deal like this until November 2022.

Sign up for Hulu for $1 per month for three months.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday. 

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Hulu deal: Get Hulu for $1 a month for three months

Recommended Stories

  • When big AI labs refuse to open source their models, the community steps in

    Benchmarks are as important a measure of progress in AI as they are for the rest of the software industry. Other organizations say that the code they use to develop systems is dependent on impossible-to-release internal tooling and infrastructure or uses copyrighted datasets. "This isn't really a sufficient alternative to good industry open-source practices," Columbia computer science PhD candidate Gustaf Ahdritz told TechCrunch via email.

  • How to earn a shot at $100,000 in equity-free funding at TechCrunch Disrupt

    This how-to begins here, and it ends onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt, which takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20. In other words, the selection process for Startup Battlefield, our legendary pitch competition, is new. The only way to compete in Startup Battlefield is by first earning a spot in the Startup Battlefield 200 — a curated cohort of 200 early-stage startups.

  • Hulu Drops Price to $1 per Month for Limited Time

    Disney’s Hulu hopes to usher in a raft of subscribers with a new special deal — offering its ad-supported streaming plan for just $1 per month for three months. Starting Friday, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu with ads package for $1/month for three months. That’s an 86% discount off […]

  • Coca-Cola unveils brand-new bottles with caps attached, hoping to curb recycling concerns

    No longer will consumers be troubled with a capless Coke bottle. With an aim to bolster recycling, the Coca-Cola company announced a major change.

  • Wildfire burns in Texas' Taylor County

    A wildfire burning in Texas' Taylor County this week has scorched more than 9,000 acres and destroyed at least 50 homes.

  • Apple's third-gen AirPods drop to $150, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include the latest Apple AirPods for $150, the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $70 and up to $350 off Solo Stove fire pits.

  • Grim 2022 drought outlook for Western US offers warnings for the future as climate change brings a hotter, thirstier atmosphere

    Farmers in some regions are being encouraged to preserve and establish grasslands that can survive drought and protect the soil. AP Photo/Mark RogersMuch of the western U.S. has been in the grip of an unrelenting drought since early 2020. The dryness has coincided with record-breaking wildfires, intense and long-lasting heat waves, low stream flows and dwindling water supplies in reservoirs that millions of people across the region rely on. Heading into summer, the outlook is pretty grim. The Na

  • Ever wonder which NASCAR driver crashes the most? One gambling site has the metrics

    Somebody attempted to break down the most wreck-prone NASCAR drivers, and the results may be surprising to some ... but not everyone.

  • Why do so many L.A. apartments come without fridges? Inside the chilling mystery

    Why do tenants have to bring their own refrigerators to rent apartments in Los Angeles?

  • Apple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. executives previewed its upcoming mixed-reality headset to the company’s board last week, indicating that development of the device has reached an advanced stage, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR He

  • Verizon & AT&T Are Raising Wireless Rates – Try These Low Cost Cell Phone Plans Instead

    Some of the big carriers are raising rates, so it might be time to check out the alternatives.

  • A Profit Recession Is Brewing, Expert Says. Hunker Down in Cash.

    Don’t buy the dips, says forecaster Stephanie Pomboy. Her rationale: The market has further to tumble, and bigger bargains will be available down the line.

  • Tesla Stock: China Headwinds Merit a Price Target Cut, Says Top Analyst

    China has long been considered an essential component of Tesla’s (TSLA) ongoing success. The country has not only been committed to advancing electric vehicles, but is also home to its flagship Gigafactory, located in Shanghai. Wedbush’s Daniel Ives has repeatedly stressed the region’s importance to Tesla and thinks the current China headwinds are “hard to ignore.” “The success of the China story on both the supply and demand side are the linchpins to our long-term bull thesis in Tesla,” the 5-s

  • China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to

  • European shares lower as retailers, food and beverage stocks lead falls

    (Reuters) -European shares slumped 1.5% on Thursday, stretching declines to the second straight session, as dismal results from big U.S. retailers underlined the hit from surging inflation on the world's biggest economy. Tracking U.S. peers, European retailers fell nearly 2% and were the biggest drags on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which extended declines after a 1% slide on Wednesday. U.S. stock futures pointed to a fresh sell-off after Target Corp's quarterly profit halved and Walmart cut its profit view as they struggle with rising fuel and freight costs, while consumers shift their spending away from big-ticket purchases to essentials.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains as inflation fears spark stock rout

    Global stocks tanked and the dollar strengthened on Wednesday as concerns about economic growth and rising inflation soured sentiment. The mood was underscored by a 9% surge in British consumer prices and a faster-than-expected acceleration in Canada. British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982 as energy bills soared, while Canadian inflation rose to 6.8% last month, largely driven by rising food and shelter prices, Statistics Canada data showed.

  • Rising rates won’t deter corporations and investors buying Orlando homes

    The recent purchase of an 87-home Brevard County community by funds backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) made headlines from Yahoo to The New York Post, but it only showcased a fraction of the power investors have in the local housing market. The $45.7 million deal is an example of investors snatching up Central Florida homes at a time when they’re historically tough for everyday homebuyers to snag. In fact, investors spent $1.1 billion on metro Orlando homes in fourth-quarter 2021, accounting for 26% of all home purchases that quarter, Redfin Corp. (Nasdaq: RDFN) reported.

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • Xiaomi Logs First Revenue Fall After Covid, War Hurt Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. posted its first quarterly revenue decline on record after Beijing’s strict Covid containment policies and global component shortages crippled smartphone sales.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project

  • Amazon, Clorox on Bank of America List of Stocks Hurt by Inflation

    Inflation is rampant, as you've undoubtedly noticed during your recent shopping trips. Consumer prices soared 8.3% in the 12 months through April. In your investing, you might want to stay away from stocks that suffer during inflationary periods.