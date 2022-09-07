Hulu + Live TV is $20 off for three months for new and returning subscribers

If you've been looking to cut the cord for good, Hulu's latest promotion on its Live TV subscription service may give you the push you need to do so. The streaming company has knocked $20 off its Live TV plan for three months for new and returning customers. That means you'll pay $50 per month for the service instead of the usual $70 for the first three months that you're subscribed.

Subscribe to Hulu + Live TV - $50/month

This is a solid deal considering how rarely discounts on live TV subscription plans come around, namely Hulu's and YouTube's offerings. Hulu + Live TV also includes access to Hulu's ad-supported streaming library as well as Disney+ and ESPN+, so you're really getting access to four different platforms for only $50 per month for a limited time. The Live TV portion of the membership provides access to over 75 sports, entertainment and lifestyle channels, plus you can watch two streams simultaneously and record shows to your hearts desire with unlimited cloud DVR. The latter is a relatively new feature as Hulu got rid of its paid "Enhanced Cloud DVR" add-on earlier this year when it decided to make unlimited DVR a standard feature of its Live TV plan.

You have until October 5th to sign up for Hulu's three-month offer. The price of Live TV will go back up to the $70 after your first three months, but you can cancel at any time. It's also worth noting that the company has already planned a price hike, too: as of December 8th, 2022, the price of Hulu + Live TV will go up to $75 per month. That makes this deal even more compelling if you've been interested in trying out a live TV service like this.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.