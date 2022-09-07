Hulu + Live TV never goes on sale—but right now, you can get $60 off three months of the service

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to cable so you can watch football in real time this year, Hulu has touchdown-worthy news—you can save $20 a month on its Hulu + Live TV service over the next three months, offering a whopping $60 savings with this rare deal.

Hulu + Live TV combines the streaming service's wide library of TV shows and movies—like The Bear and Prey—along with actual live TV channels, meaning you can watch your favorite shows (or football games) when they actually air. The service normally costs $69.99 per month, but with this deal, you can snag three months for just $49.99 per month.

Both current Hulu subscribers and new Hulu subscribers can take advantage of these major savings, which come just a few months ahead of a price hike—starting Thursday, December 8, the service will increase in price to $74.99 a month.

Hulu + Live TV features more than 75 channels, allows you to record live TV and doesn't require a cable subscription. It's an excellent deal to take advantage of ahead of the NFL kickoff, which happens tomorrow, September 8. Other streaming networks offering NFL games include ESPN+ and Amazon Prime Video (which acquired the rights to Thursday Night Football).

If this Hulu deal sounds like a winner to you, act fast—the deal ends on Wednesday, October 5.

